Wilco Louw: Harlequins sign South African support for the 2020-21 season | Rugby Union News

Louw: "It's a great opportunity for me; Harlequins plays an exciting rugby brand with incredible coaches,quot;





Wilco Louw has 13 matches for South Africa

%MINIFYHTML63fe4dda5063e74029e7fcc20337bee811% %MINIFYHTML63fe4dda5063e74029e7fcc20337bee812%

The harlequins have signed Stormers' South African support, Wilco Louw, before next season to replace Kyle Sinckler.

The 25-year-old tighthead won the last of his 13 South African qualifiers in the Rugby Championship last year and completed a short-term contract with the French Top 14 Toulon team during the World Cup in the fall.

Lowe enters as a replacement for Sinckler, who signed with Bristol on a two-year contract for next season.

"I'm really excited to go to England to play with Quins. If you ask any South African player, everyone knows the Harlequins," said Louw.

"It's a great opportunity for me; harlequins play an exciting rugby brand with incredible coaches."

England's front row, Kyle Sinckler, made 146 appearances for Harlequins

Louw played for the Stormers in Super Rugby and became the last South African player to join Harlequins at the end of the current season, after the signing of the Andre Esterhuize Center for Super Rugby & # 39; s Sharks.

Louw will fill the gap left by Sinckler, who will join Bristol next season, and continues with the issue of Quins hiring South African players.

Quins rugby chief Paul Gustard added: "Wilco is known for being a destructive scrummager, featured in an impressive 2018 campaign in which he won 36 leading league penalties in the scrum in Super Rugby."

"He is at a great age to grow with the team we are building and has many years of elite rugby."