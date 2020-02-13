Wigan chief Paul Cook charged by FA for alleged conduct against Middlesbrough | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML55a4ea9c0d37a88e419521accfc88c6111% %MINIFYHTML55a4ea9c0d37a88e419521accfc88c6112%





Wigan chief Paul Cook has been charged by the FA

Wigan chief Paul Cook has been accused of using abusive language and inappropriate behavior, the Football Association announced.

It is said that Cook, 52, verbally abused referee Oliver Langford after the 2-2 Wigan home draw against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

A statement on the FA Spokesman's Twitter site said: "Paul Cook of Wigan Athletic FC has been charged with two infractions of FA Rule E3 following the EFL Championship match against Middlesbrough FC on Tuesday 11 February 2020

"It is alleged that the manager used abusive and / or insulting words towards the match referee in the tunnel area at the end of the game.

"It is also alleged that the language and / or behavior of the manager in the locker room of party officials amounts to inappropriate behavior. Paul Cook has until Tuesday, February 18, 2020 to respond."

Langford delivered 10 yellow cards during the game, including two that resulted in the dismissal of Wigan defender Chey Dunkley in the second half.

Wigan is third from below in the Sky Bet Championship table, to four safety points.