Why Lions won't change Matthew Stafford despite rumors suggesting they will

A local news station in Detroit, WDIV-TV, published a report on Wednesday night citing sources claiming that "trade negotiations on quarterback Matthew Stafford have been ongoing for a couple of weeks."

The report lacks substance, it simply says that the sources are "near the Detroit Lions." It also arrived on the same day that Stafford's wife, Kelly, shared a couple of stories on her Instagram account that suggested the Lions would switch to their lifelong quarterback.

Kelly Stafford Instagram Posts https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ae/5e/kelly-stafford-instagram-posts_euo59dbt1bxr1fe0mw2h9h168.png?t=1052563440,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



There was nothing really to wake up those stories that Kelly Stafford shared. The only report that suggests a Stafford exchange is that of WDIV-TV.

In fact, early Thursday morning, Detroit Free Press asked Lions general manager Bob Quinn about the rumors and he replied, by text message, "100% fake!" But general managers are not exactly reliable all the time, so you can only buy some of that.

The real reason why Lions won't change to Stafford has to do with a decision the team made in December. The Lions converted a $ 6 million list bonus that originally expired in March and converted it into a signing bonus. This means that the Lions would suffer a $ 32 million hit in the dead wage limit with a Stafford exchange.

Matthew Stafford's trade would leave behind $ 32 million dead limit for the #Lions, a loss of $ 10.7 million of space. Detroit has already restructured and paid a $ 6 million bonus for the season. It will stay in 2020. https://t.co/4DC96J5p2k – Spotrac (@spotrac) February 13, 2020

In other words, it would cost Detroit $ 10.7 million for the 2020 season to exchange or release Stafford when they could keep it on the list and not waste money. It just makes no sense to move to Stafford until next year.

Having said that, there is still a chance that Detroit will select a quarterback in the NFL Draft. The Lions have the number 3 pick in the draft, which means that the obvious selection would probably be Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It would also be a good option, since Tagovailoa agent Leigh Steinberg told Detroit Free Press at the end of January that his client would be the most suitable for a team where he could sit for a year.

"It takes the right personality in the existing quarterback to bring the next young quarterback, but if you look at Aaron Rodgers, Carson Palmer, Philip Rivers, none of them started the first year and my wish for Tua would be for him to be to a team that would give him a year to learn the system and do everything before the pressure of being a starting quarterback took possession of him, "Steinberg said.

So, the speculation that if Detroit selects Tagovailoa in third place overall, then they have to switch to Stafford simply does not hold. It would make more sense to keep Stafford in 2020 and have Tagovailoa learn for a year as a backup, or potentially play if Stafford's back injury persists.

But exchanging Stafford this season just makes no sense to Detroit, and it probably won't happen.