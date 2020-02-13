Why Katy Perry doesn't invite Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to their wedding

It seems Lionel richie Y Luke Bryan did not write a ticket for Katy PerryWedding.

%MINIFYHTMLf2e8e1a3ee2cd49a411e872af4aa3ecd13% %MINIFYHTMLf2e8e1a3ee2cd49a411e872af4aa3ecd14%

On Wednesday, the singer of "Firework,quot; and she American idol co-stars stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he revealed the hilarious reason why he will not invite his fellow judges and Orlando BloomThe big day.

%MINIFYHTMLf2e8e1a3ee2cd49a411e872af4aa3ecd15% %MINIFYHTMLf2e8e1a3ee2cd49a411e872af4aa3ecd16%

"I can't pay them." Katy joked when the host Jimmy Kimmel I asked him if he had extended an invitation to the singers. After seeing if he had asked Lionel and Luke to perform at the reception, the singer of "Chained To The Rhythm,quot; said: "Like I said, I can't pay them. I mean, no. I mean, look. I have a lot of work to do. do, you know, while I'm getting married again, "referring to his ex Russell Brand, with whom she was married from 2010 to 2012.

Realizing that they are not being invited, Luke said: "We were in limbo. Lionel and I have been giving clues …" After Katy joked that the duo was on list B, Jimmy intervened: "Come on just say don't save the date. "