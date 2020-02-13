Why Katy Perry doesn't invite Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to their wedding

Jordan Strauss / January Images / Shutterstock, Getty Images
It seems Lionel richie Y Luke Bryan did not write a ticket for Katy PerryWedding.
On Wednesday, the singer of "Firework,quot; and she American idol co-stars stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he revealed the hilarious reason why he will not invite his fellow judges and Orlando BloomThe big day.
"I can't pay them." Katy joked when the host Jimmy Kimmel I asked him if he had extended an invitation to the singers. After seeing if he had asked Lionel and Luke to perform at the reception, the singer of "Chained To The Rhythm,quot; said: "Like I said, I can't pay them. I mean, no. I mean, look. I have a lot of work to do. do, you know, while I'm getting married again, "referring to his ex Russell Brand, with whom she was married from 2010 to 2012.
Realizing that they are not being invited, Luke said: "We were in limbo. Lionel and I have been giving clues …" After Katy joked that the duo was on list B, Jimmy intervened: "Come on just say don't save the date. "
Still on the subject of Katy and Orlando's wedding, Katy talked about how the planning process went.
"But you know what is so funny is that, in reality, I am like one, not a bridezilla," he began. "My name is like a girlfriendcoldto. I'm like, & # 39; I'm a little calm & # 39 ;. But I am one of those girls where I got engaged on February 14 and booked the place on February 19. I take it very seriously ".
Last year, the singer of "Dark Horse,quot; and the pirates of the Caribbean Star announced that they were engaged through Instagram with a sweet post. Showing off her exclusive ruby diamond floral ring, Katy shared a selfie of her and Orlando, writing: "Full bloom."
A source told E! The news that the couple intended to marry at the end of 2019, but decided to delay their nuptials so that it did not interfere with their busy schedules.
"They wanted to get married quickly, but programming and gathering everything has proved difficult," the source shared with E! News in December. "The wedding was supposed to be in September, then in December and now at the beginning of next year. They have had to change things because Katy has great ideas of where and how she wants things to be."
The source added: "They have the list of guests resolved and many of the details. They hope to have everything ready soon because they are so excited to get married."
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.