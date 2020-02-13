What to know – Up News Info Detroit

– If you thought that nobody could love the icy conditions, think again!

The Michigan Ice Fest is now underway on the upper peninsula.

Ice formations appear every year in Munising providing excellent conditions for ice climbing.

Organizers say they expect about 1,100 people this year.

Many of them are veterans, who attend the event as a form of therapy.

Ice Fest continues during this weekend.

Registration costs $ 75.

For more information, visit here.

