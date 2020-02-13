What to expect from the Munich Security Conference? The | News

%MINIFYHTMLaeff4ae3f5af0e359f61f45e3bf74ce611% %MINIFYHTMLaeff4ae3f5af0e359f61f45e3bf74ce612%

Berlin Germany – Wars in Libya and Yemen, tensions in other parts of the Middle East and the Kashmir blockade in India are among the most pressing geopolitical concerns as world leaders and diplomats prepare to rub shoulders at the Munich Security Conference, often considered as the Davos of security and abroad. policy issues

Thirty-five heads of state are among more than 500 politicians, officials and spies scheduled to attend the winter summit.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Foreign Ministers of Russia, Iran and India are expected .

This year's theme of "lack of the west," organizers say, points to the continuing concern about the identity and purpose of the West.

It reflects a growing schism in transatlantic relations and the postwar order, as the presidency of Donald Trump pushes the United States further from Europe.

Common security in Europe is also a growing problem; The continent itself is fractured after Brexit and in the midst of the growth of nationalist and illiberal movements.

On the verge of the existential, the conference organizers have urged attendees to consider whether the world, and the West itself, is "becoming less western,quot;, and how global security will be formed if the Western powers fade in relevance and influence.

"During the last decades, the answer to the question of what held the West together was direct: a commitment to liberal democracy and human rights, to a market-based economy and to international cooperation in international institutions. ", it reads this year. Munich security report, which was published before the conference.

"Today, the meaning of the West is increasingly questioned."

Platform for scorching speeches

The Munich Security Conference was established in 1963 by Ewald-Heinrich von Kleist-Schmenzin, a former German army officer who participated in a failed attempt to assassinate Adolf Hitler, with the aim of gathering leaders and diplomatic experts to discuss the state of NATO and its relations. between powers on both sides of the Atlantic.

Over the decades, the annual meeting has grown to include global security concerns, with the great Bayerisch Hof hotel in Munich becoming a stage for intense political speeches.

In 2007, in Munich, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the United States to "cross its borders in all areas."

Last year, German Chancellor Angela Merkel confronted U.S. Vice President Mike Pence over the nuclear agreement with Iran, rejecting US pressure for Europe to withdraw from the agreement and arguing that it provided the best path. to maintain influence over the Islamic Republic.

Merkel will not attend this year, with Foreign Minister Heiko Mass, instead of representing Germany, who may seek to develop her role as a facilitator in the unstable peace process in Libya.

The conference is usually a backdrop for heated confrontations over narratives rather than providing a forum to really solve security problems. Andreas Krieg, assistant professor at King & # 39; s College in London

In January, an important summit in Berlin brought together all the foreign sponsors in the conflict for the first time.

"I would expect a discussion about Libya, perhaps with the EU and the EU representative taking a role there." Sarah Bressan, an associate researcher at the Institute of Global Public Policies, told Al Jazeera.

Germany will try to continue these efforts "now that it has a seat at the table after the Berlin conference, to get the parties to really respect the weapons of the UN arms embargo, which has already been violated," he added.

Iran is also likely to be a focal point once again after the US assassination of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad in January, which led to international outrage and risked a major military confrontation.

"The crisis between the US and Iran will largely be an agenda that sets, as Munich provides a platform for Iranian and anti-Iranian falcons in the US and Israel to make their voices heard," Andreas Krieg, Assistant professor at King & # 39; s College in London, told Al Jazeera.

"However, for the most part, the conference is usually a backdrop for heated confrontations over narratives rather than providing a forum to really solve security problems."

"So nobody expects the United States and Iran to really use the conference to open secondary channels."

Despite several face-to-face meetings between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last year aimed at calming tensions, Pyongyang have Followd to develop its ballistic and nuclear weapons programs, which will be a priority for South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, who travels to Munich this weekend.

North Korea conducted several long-range missile tests in December, as Kim threatened the United States with a "Christmas surprise,quot; unless progress was made in easing sanctions.

The organizers announced at the end of January that the North would send a delegate to Munich for the first time, Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Son-gyong.

But South Korean the media have reported that his assistance was canceled due to prevention measures related to the outbreak of coronavirus.

In anticipation of the weekend's discussions, the conference report highlighted Russia's growing influence in the Middle East, Africa and South America, as well as increased ties in trade and military hardware with Beijing.

The document also noted China's military assertiveness in the South China Sea and its growing superiority in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and 5G networks, all signs that the balance of global power is gradually moving away from Western powers.

"He realizes that in the 21st century world, the West is just one of the many poles that shapes the global security environment," said Krieg.