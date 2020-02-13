What normal life looks like for Prince and Paris Jackson

2019 was not a great year for Michael JacksonThe legacy.

Already a polarizing figure, in life and in the decade since his death, the documentary Leaving Never Even some of the most unconditional fans of the deceased artist, including those who were perfectly familiar with previous claims of abuse against Jackson, wondered if it should still be on their playlists.

But it's been more than a year since Leaving Never it premiered in Sundance and shook its followers and critics alike. (His estate filed a $ 100 million lawsuit against HBO, alleging that the film violated a 1992 non-dispersion agreement between Jackson and the network and that the denial of the estate was left out of the finished product; a judge refused to dismiss the case in September and ordered that arbitration; HBO has appealed the ruling).

Some have turned the page of Jackson, but it seems that most people continue as before, happy to separate art from man, if they feel that the two need to separate.

Jackson's children do not require such compartmentalization, particularly the son Prince jackson, who turns 23 on Thursday, and his daughter Paris Jackson, 21, who grew up in the most unusual circumstances while his father was alive and has seen firsthand that what the public believes he knows does not necessarily coincide with the life lived behind closed doors.