What normal life looks like for Prince and Paris Jackson

2019 was not a great year for Michael JacksonThe legacy.
Already a polarizing figure, in life and in the decade since his death, the documentary Leaving Never Even some of the most unconditional fans of the deceased artist, including those who were perfectly familiar with previous claims of abuse against Jackson, wondered if it should still be on their playlists.
But it's been more than a year since Leaving Never it premiered in Sundance and shook its followers and critics alike. (His estate filed a $ 100 million lawsuit against HBO, alleging that the film violated a 1992 non-dispersion agreement between Jackson and the network and that the denial of the estate was left out of the finished product; a judge refused to dismiss the case in September and ordered that arbitration; HBO has appealed the ruling).
Some have turned the page of Jackson, but it seems that most people continue as before, happy to separate art from man, if they feel that the two need to separate.
Jackson's children do not require such compartmentalization, particularly the son Prince jackson, who turns 23 on Thursday, and his daughter Paris Jackson, 21, who grew up in the most unusual circumstances while his father was alive and has seen firsthand that what the public believes he knows does not necessarily coincide with the life lived behind closed doors.
"I knew later that there would be many talks, many people questioning him and how he raised us," Paris said. Rolling Stone in 2017, remembering what motivated her to speak at age 11 about how wonderful her father was, at the public monument held by him at the Staples Center in Los Angeles "That was the first time I defended him publicly, and he definitely won "t be the last,quot;.
Prince said that his sister, at that time, showed that she was "stronger than any of us."
"No one but my brothers and I experienced reading A light in the attic to us at night before we go to bed, "Paris explained." No one experienced him being a father to them. And if they did, all of his perception would change completely and forever. "
She said that her father did not try to hide the pain that the unpleasant things that people said about him caused him.
"He didn't fool us," she said. Rolling Stone. "You try to give children the best possible childhood. But you also have to prepare them for the styty world."
A few years later, she and Prince remain fierce protectors of their father's memory, but they are also determined to do their thing, apart from the famous Jackson fold.
"They are still close to certain members of the Jackson family, not all, but many of the cousins, especially T.J," a source told E! News.
Michael's three children went to live with his grandmother. Katherine jacksonafter he died in 2009 but cousin T.J. Jacksonson of Michael's brother Tito, was named his co-guardian in 2012. Prince and the younger brother of Paris, now 17, born Prince Michael Jackson II and formerly known as Blanket, began going for Bigi in 2015, is still under the care of T.J.
"The brothers are close," says the source, and Prince and Blanket "are especially tight."
The brothers explored Tokyo along with T.J. and his wife and children towards the end of 2018 and, last December, an even larger group that also included the Prince's girlfriend, went to Rome, making stops at the Colosseum and the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City, among many other places.
Famous faces that appear to one side, Prince's instant life resembles normality: he spends time with his girlfriend, joins his brothers and extended family, rides motorcycles and cares for his beloved dogs, OG Y Kenya, the chocolate lab that his father brought home for the children when he was a puppy. He graduated from Loyola Marymount University last spring and "is trying to figure out which direction to take his career," says the source.
He has dabbled at work in the chamber, including a season as a correspondent for Tonight entertainment, but Prince "really enjoys directing and being behind the scenes."
Meanwhile, he co-founded the Heal Los Angeles Foundation, inspired by his father's Heal the World Foundation, to help at-risk youth by improving access to educational opportunities and enriching extracurricular activities.
"I feel like the world is my oyster. I have so many opportunities," Prince, dressed as Christmas holidays-mode Clark Griswold said ET on the benefit of "Thriller Night,quot; costumes of the foundation in October, held at the Jackson family mansion in Encino, California, where Michael once lived and Paris then moved to his father's private studio on the ground. "I feel that my time is better dedicated to nonprofit organizations right now because that is where my passion lies and that is where I feel I will make the most of my life."
"I still have a creative error and discover how I am adapting to the entertainment industry," he continued. "I really have some projects I'm working on, but I want to make sure they solidify before talking about them. But I'm definitely excited to see what the future holds. It's somewhere in the entertainment, with the philanthropic side of it , insurance ".
Also in October he spoke at the Intergen Family Initiative event, part of the National Summit of the Association of Family Offices of Los Angeles 2019, a motivating program designed to involve the youngest people in the world in the search for solutions to the most pressing problems of the society.
When asked about some of the life lessons taught by his father, Prince explained: "Many people expect their paternity or their words of wisdom to be different from those of their own parents, because he was an icon and an image that many of us know and love, but for me, he was my father in the first place … I tried to think of the words that really resonated in my own life and how I live my life, and the first one that emerged was compassion .
"My father came from very humble backgrounds in Gary, Indiana, a very large family in a very small house, so he understood what it was to fight, as well as what it was to be prosperous," Prince continued. "And I wanted us to always remember never to forget to have compassion for the less fortunate because we could never really understand where they came from."
Education, formal or otherwise, was key, the offspring of pop music concluded, because "as long as you continue to have that desire to learn, you can continuously improve and improve yourself, because you never finish that educational journey."
In November, he and Paris joined Motown's 60th anniversary celebration at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, and Prince sang the praises of his model sister on Instagram, writing: "I don't always look good … but when I I do is with my beautiful sister @parisjackson. Keep my friends classy. " The brothers dressed in Alexander McQueen also made a behind-the-scenes video for fashion Together, Paris quickly became a requested presence in the fashion circuit after deciding to get into public life a few years ago.
"I think about my childhood when I hear the word Motown," Paris said. "I grew up listening to that, so it makes me think of family."
Paris has leaned towards music over the past year as half of the singer-songwriter duo Sound flowers, with a source that says E! The news from last spring says that acting is "when it really shines and is in a good place." After starting 2019 with a period of treatment to work on his mental health, there were rumors that he was having difficulties following the Leaving Never premiere.
To which she replied on Twitter: "There is no collapse, there is no,quot; loss of s – t ", nor is anyone required. Please do not believe what you read."
The other half of The Sound Flowers is her boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, and our previous source says that "they are strengthening." The couple made their show on the way to Paris, the City of Light, last month, and while they were there, Paris entered the farewell show of Jean-Paul Gaultier, along with people like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Karlie kloss Y Irina Shayk.
When asked what forced her to participate, Paris said British Vogue & # 39; s "Miss Vogue,quot; later, "Of course, it was obvious. I went and I am absolutely honored."
He is not a person who changes his name or assumes that he has an advantage over the competition, he gave everything during rehearsals for the show.
"I was very nervous during the casting, but once I had the last look I felt quite natural," said Paris. "I was doing some walks for Jean Paul when he said: & # 39; I'll see you tomorrow & # 39; I almost screamed in excitement, since that was his way of letting me know that he had understood. The whole experience is one I will never forget,quot; .
And although it is focused on music these days, the photogenic singer would be happy to walk more tracks.
"I was very nervous during the moments before the walk, but once I left, all the anxiety vanished," she said. "The emotion I had afterwards was similar to the one I had when I left the stage after playing with my band."
Although he maintains strict control over his private life, Paris is already a veteran of two Met Galas, and his circle of friendship includes Delevigne face and fellow natives of the Los Angeles area Kendall JennerY Sara Foment. Paris was among the party animals at Sara's celebrity-packed birthday party at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood last week, as was Kate Hudson, Courteney CoxY Demi moore, and put on a Versace dress with feathers to have fun with the rest of the young Hollywood in the Vanity fair Oscar party last Sunday,
Paris also remains very close to the godfather Macaulay Culkin, who has always protected her and has been a supportive presence throughout her struggles with depression and dealing with a media machine she doesn't particularly trust. They have matching spoon tattoos on their inner forearms and, apparently, Culkin forced her to steal the occasional spoon from restaurants.
"It's harmless," he said. Don in its March 2020 edition. "It's harmless. It's not like you're ruining something, like stealing a chess piece, where the board would be incomplete."
Culkin used the spoon bumps as a metaphor in some advice he gave to Paris, telling him when things got tough: "Don't forget to be silly, don't forget to take something away from this whole experience, and don't do it." forget about putting something up your sleeve. "
The spoon is Culkin's only tattoo, but Paris has many, many to honor his father, as does Prince, who in 2017 revealed one of Michael's movements in the middle of the dance, dressed in a suit and a felt hat and sports wings, surrounding his right calf.
Prince and Paris "are close and come together for music," says a source. "There is always the possibility that they collaborate, with her in front of the camera and he behind her."
The Sound Flowers played in November at a charity Thanksgiving show for Prince & # 39; s Healing LA, and he takes pride in his merchandise to spread the word. On Prince's 22nd birthday, a year ago, Paris wrote on Instagram: "You're the best big brother anyone could ask for, you're my rock, my anchor, my trip or my death."
At the "Thriller Night,quot; party in October, Prince called his bond with his brothers a "very raw and unfiltered relationship," since no one else can really identify with how his early years were as sons of Michael Jackson, and they "100 percent understand you."
"And especially," he said Access Hollywood"You know, when there are many people who may not have the best intentions for you, it is very easy to get caught up in many false personalities, so I think it only makes us stronger as brothers to have that bond, have a very real relationship and a raw relationship between us, which we know is always love. "
