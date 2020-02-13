What are the possibilities of Tiger Woods in Riviera according to Trevor Immelman of Up News Info Sports? – Up News Info Tampa

%MINIFYHTML88b634b5bafcbccdbf9a388a0ba08f6f11% %MINIFYHTML88b634b5bafcbccdbf9a388a0ba08f6f12%

The Genesis Invitational, formerly the Genesis Open, leaves the Riviera Country Club on Thursday in Pacific Palisades, California. The event, organized by Tiger Woods, demonstrates once again that the fields can vary widely in the pre-most part of the PGA Tour season. And this field could be the best we will see in an unimportant event this year. Nine of the 10 best players in the world will make the trip to Southern California, with the new number one Rory McIlroy, the deposed Brooks Koepka and the host of the Woods tournament among them.

Many of the big names fall out of the first 10. Phil Mickelson, twice champion of the event, returns to action, just out of a third place in Pebble Beach that raised him to position 55 in the world. A ranking in the top 60, if you keep it, qualifies you for the US Open at Winged Foot in June. (He has publicly stated that he will reject a special exemption). However, it does not qualify for the WGC-Mexico Championship in a couple of weeks.

Bubba Watson records 10 places ahead of Lefty in this week's ranking. He has won the championship of this event three of the last six years and will surely take it seriously this week. "This course obviously suits your view," says Up News Info Sports golf analyst and PGA Tour veteran Trevor Immelman. "And he puts these greens well, which are notoriously difficult."

All the winners of the last decade, except for two, will look for the classification in Riviera on Thursday. J. B. Holmes took the title last year with a win behind on the last day devastated by the weather. His 14 below 270 was enough to beat Justin Thomas in one fell swoop. Holmes and Thomas return this week (in pleasant temperatures under mostly sunny skies), and the last, ranked fourth in the world, should be considered among the favorites. So far this year, Thomas has won at the Sentry Champions Tournament and a T3 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open a couple of weeks ago.

Thomas will be paired with Woods for the third time in a row at this event. The Big Cat, perched in eighth place in the world rankings, has an irregular history in Riviera. His eight appearances there in the past two decades have yielded only two results in the top 10, and those were in 2003 and 2004. He placed 15th last year and missed the cut the previous year. A T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open a few weeks counts as its only appearance in 2020.

According to Immelman, who saw Farmers showing: “I thought his swing looked great. And his short game seemed sharp. I don't see any reason why it doesn't appear on the photo on Sunday. "

Woods' presence will certainly be felt when he looks for the race (and the record) winning number 83. Immelman recently noticed the potential for emotion at this time. "The fact that he goes for 83, in a tournament he now organizes, which is also the tournament in which he made his debut on the PGA Tour in 1992 as a 16-year-old boy … when you join all that and add The Wrinkle additional that this is one of the few tournaments he has played several times and never won, it is a really great story. That would be something important on Sunday if he comes at the end with the opportunity to break a record in the Sam Snead Tour that, Frankly, I don't think anyone thought it would break. "

All the power of the star in Genesis will face a smaller field in general. The change to the invitation status reduces the total number of players to 120. The bombers among them will have some advantage. The Riviera, a par 71, spans more than 7,300 yards, which places it at the longest end of the Tour's spectrum. It certainly eclipses any of the three Pebble Beach courses, all among the shortest on the Tour. And although it is equally iconic, it presents somewhat different challenges.

"The golf course at the Riviera Country Club has always been one of the most popular on the Tour," as Immelman describes it. “Just a classic old school golf course that players really love to play. He has been able to keep his teeth over the years, even with technological changes. And it presents itself perfectly. "

Players who open in the first nine can go hunting for birds by the door. The first hole is a par 5 of 495 yards that is among the easiest holes in the PGA Tour. The tee box presents a panoramic view, which descends to the street below. A trip by car to the other end of the street will leave ample opportunity to recover a blow; The hole produces birdies 73 percent of the time. Many will return it in the second hole, a par 4 of 471 yards that may be the most difficult.

The back-nine starts with a couple of own scoring opportunities. Large hitters can reach the green of hole 10 of 302 yards, par 4, in one shot, but keeping the ball on the narrow pitch surface presents its own risk. Placement is still a viable way to take a hit in a hole that produces birdies 34 percent of the time. Hole 11 is the second of three pairs 5 of the field and presents its own challenge in the form of a ravine (ravine) that crosses the street. Little birds can be had here too.

Let's see the favorites.

Rory McIlroy (7-1)

McIlroy, through a new calculation, became the best ranked player in the world this week. He finished T4 in Riviera last year and T3 in Farmers a few weeks ago. McIlroy leads the PGA Tour in shots won: tee-to-green. "It's hard to find a more consistent player in recent years," says Immelman. "When you're constantly there with a chance on the weekends, things start to crumble and you start to accumulate victories." That is what I see of Rory McIlroy right now. It is absolutely in the prime of his career. "

Justin Thomas (15-2)

Thomas's game is ideal for Riviera. He has three results in the top five in his last five starts. Thomas is fourth in the Tour in shots won: tee-to-green. "Justin Thomas has been playing well this season, Immelman says," he already won twice and placed third here last season, so he likes the golf course. "

Jon Rahm (8-1)

Rahm ranks third in the world and finished in the top 10 in each of his last four events. He registered in T9 last year at the Genesis Open. Rahm is ranked 11th on the PGA Tour in shots won: tee-to-green.

The Genesis Invitational airs on Saturday, February 15 (3:00 – 6:00 pm ET) and Sunday, February 16 (3:00 – 6:30 pm ET) on Up News Info.