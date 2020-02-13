Wendy Williams tells gay men to "stop wearing our skirts and heels,quot; and people are outraged!

%MINIFYHTMLdba965615c082e3bf43beddb2f0185f511% %MINIFYHTMLdba965615c082e3bf43beddb2f0185f512%

Oops! It seems that Wendy Williams is in big trouble with the LGBTQ community and all of her followers after an offensive comment she made about gay men with skirts and heels! The controversial words quickly reached social networks and people were outraged!

So is! The presenter of the talk show is in trouble again, this time due to some insulting and intolerant comments she made about the fashion choices of gay men, which also came with a sense of strict gender norms that maintain that many people do not I was happy.

It all started with Wendy discussing Galentine's Day during its Current Issues segment, which is the unofficial alternative to Valentine's Day created by Parks and Recreation.

Such unofficial vacations are meant to celebrate women for other women in their lives.

After hearing some men in his live audience applaud about the holidays, Wendy made it clear that he didn't like it, so he left: ‘If you're a man and you're clapping, you're not even part of this. You do not understand the rules of the day. They are the women who go out and get spicy and go home. You are not part. "

As if that wasn't bad enough, the host added: "I don't care if you're gay." You don't have one (menstruation) every 28 days. You can do a lot of what we do, but I am offended by the idea that we will go through something you will never go through. And stop wearing our skirts and heels. I just say, girls, what do we have for ourselves?

Indeed, it was not long before people online responded!

These are some of his comments about it: ‘Really? What kind of ignorance is coming out of your mouth regarding gay men who want to be women! Wendy really? "/" She is trying to cancel herself. "/" One day after crying for Zaya, she says that gay men should stop wearing heels and skirts and then say they will never have a cycle is simply disgusting, especially after the show from yesterday.



