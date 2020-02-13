Wendy Williams criticizes gay men for wearing skirts and heels, but supports Dwyane Wade's transgender boy

%MINIFYHTMLb5d2829cefcaacab954294d47d94721e11% %MINIFYHTMLb5d2829cefcaacab954294d47d94721e12%

The television host criticizes gay men for dressing up as women after she previously cried while offering support to Dwyane Wade's young transgender daughter, Zaya.

Wendy Williams She was criticized for her comments on gay men in the last episode of her show. The TV host was dragged over the Internet after she told the men to "stop wearing our skirts and our heels" while talking about Valentine's Day.

"You don't have one [menstruation] every 28 days," he said in "The Wendy Williams show"." You can do a lot of what we do, but I am offended by the idea that we will go through something you will never go through. ”He added:“ Gay men, you will never be the woman we are. No matter how gay. "

Soon she was flooded with criticism online. "Really? What kind of ignorance is coming out of your mouth regarding gay men who want to be women! Really Wendy?" One commented. Another wrote: "If you don't like to see men disguise themselves as women, then I don't like women who try to be like us, stop playing sports, stop drinking beer, stop wearing sports pants, stop using deep voices ".

While criticizing gay men, Wendy offered support for Dwyane WadeThe transgender daughter of Zaya. "The faster you discover who you are or who you want to be in life, the easier life will be when you grow up," he said. "That's what I discovered."

She was overwhelmed with emotion when she added: "At age 12, many of us didn't know who we were and we don't realize until we get to high school or college or when we're 30 years old."

"I feel that, with all the bullying with the children … good for her for discovering that lane of who she wants to be," he continued. "At least she has that and a mother and father who support you. For those of you who don't understand it or don't like it, say nothing. This is a girl who discovered more about her life than we did. When we were 12, in agreement? "