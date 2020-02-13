Watch Robert Pattinson as The Batman in Dramatic First Teaser

It is the moment everyone has been waiting for.

director Matt reeves finally revealed the first images of Robert Pattinsonin the iconic bat Man suit. Of course, the movie has just started filming, so fans couldn't watch the movie. Twilight star in all its splendor, but the brief preview shared in Twitter It was enough for fans to know that the Briton completes the suit well.

In regards to the Batsuit, it is very similar to the one that looked Christian bale in Christopher NolanThe three movies The only notable difference is that this Batsuit looks decidedly more sandy and rough at the edges.

Overall, it seems that the passionate fan base approves Reeves's vision of the iconic comic character. In addition, they seem to be waiting for the dark and almost suspenseful approach they are taking for a movie that has been recreated several times.

However, there will still be many months until fans can see the finished project on the big screen.