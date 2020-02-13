Watch Robert Pattinson as The Batman in Dramatic First Teaser

It is the moment everyone has been waiting for.
director Matt reeves finally revealed the first images of Robert Pattinsonin the iconic bat Man suit. Of course, the movie has just started filming, so fans couldn't watch the movie. Twilight star in all its splendor, but the brief preview shared in Twitter It was enough for fans to know that the Briton completes the suit well.
In regards to the Batsuit, it is very similar to the one that looked Christian bale in Christopher NolanThe three movies The only notable difference is that this Batsuit looks decidedly more sandy and rough at the edges.
Overall, it seems that the passionate fan base approves Reeves's vision of the iconic comic character. In addition, they seem to be waiting for the dark and almost suspenseful approach they are taking for a movie that has been recreated several times.
However, there will still be many months until fans can see the finished project on the big screen.
Robert Pattinson
At the end of May 2019, it was learned that the Twilight alum had got the special concert to play Bruce Wayne / the Caped Crusader in The batman. Nicholas Hoult, Armie hammer Y Aaron Taylor-Johnson Contestants for the role were also rumored. But, unfortunately, it is R-Patts who wear the famous Batsuit.
Zoe Kravitz
In mid-October, E! News confirmed that the actress was putting on the iconic Selina Kyle shoes (also known as Catwoman) for The batman movie. Apparently, Zoe commented on the news after Jason Mamoa shared the ad on Instagram. "I am very proud of you zozo bear. On and off the OHANA screen. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies' older sister is CAT WOMAN," he wrote. "Amazing so crazy. You'll have a lot of fun with the Aloha P bear."
She replied: "I LOVE YOU PAPABEAR! I love that Aquaman and catwomen spend the holidays together from now on."
Jonah hill
Variety He had great news to leave in September 2019 when they reported that Jonah was in talks to join The batman. At that time, sources told the media that Jonah was being watched for a villain role. However, in October it was revealed that Jonah had died after being offered a role in the film.
Matt reeves
The writer, director and producer will lead the way when it comes to The batman Redo. While an official production start date has not been established, experts inform various media that filming could begin in late 2019 or early 2020.
Jeffrey Wright
In September 2019, The Hollywood reporter revealed that the Westworld Star is in negotiations to play Commissioner Gordon, the classic Dark Knight ally.
Colin Farrell
Colin is in talks with Warner Bros. to take on the role of The Penguin, the study confirmed to E! News in early November. Two months later, the film's director also confirmed the news with a gif from Farrell: "Wait, is that you, #Oz?" the tweeted, referring to the real name of the villain Oswald.
Paul Dano
Warner Bros. announced on October 17 that the former Little Miss Sunshine Star had joined the film as the classic villain known as The Riddler. According to The Hollywood reporterPaul's version of the character will be called Edward Nashton, the man who in the comics later is called Edward Nygma and adopts the villain character.
Andy Serkis
Almost at the same time as Colin, reports also emerged that said Andy was in talks to play Alfred Pennyworth in The batman. These conversations have not yet been confirmed by Warner Bros.
