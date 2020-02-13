Watch Reza Farahan explode in MJ for spreading rumors of cheating

The beginning of the end.
In this clip of the new Sunday of Sunday Shahs of Sunset, Pray Farahan faces the best friend for a long time Mercedes "MJ,quot; Javid for allegedly spreading rumors of cheating on her husband, Adam Neely. At the premiere of season eight, Destiney Rose Y Mike shouted He told Reza that Ali Ashouri He said that Adam organized a "Jenga strip,quot; game in his absence.
On top of that, Ali claimed that Adam was sending sexually explicit photos and text messages to other men. According to the previous preview, it seems that MJ could have played a role in this whole drama.
"Hey, Mers, did you tell Ali Ashouri to come and confront me for sexually harassing people? That Adam has been sexually harassing him?" Reza warms MJ by phone. "He told me that you told him that I and my husband don't have a good relationship. Are you sharing with a weasel that I don't know and I don't trust the things in my relationship?"
Although MJ begins to respond with "Good, full disclosure," he quickly hangs up the phone when his doctor enters the room. The lower third reveals that MJ is talking to Reza from the postnatal ICU.
"Why would MJ share my most intimate and sensitive information with someone who knows I hate? Why?" Reza reflects on a confessional.
Like E! readers surely know that things have been tense between Shahs of Sunset Co-stars for some time. In 2019, Reza obtained a three-year restraining order against Tommy FeightJavid’s husband. It is alleged that MJ's husband destroyed Reza and Adam's house last year.
Of course, MJ is not the only one with whom Reza is angry, and that is very clear when he sounds in Destiney. Although the founder of Liquid Sweets says she "did nothing," Reza calls her loyalty to Ali.
"Are you talking to someone who now says my husband harassed him?" Pray replies. "He is a person who lives in the background and is creating problems in my life and in my marriage. If you want to be friends with him, that depends on you. But I will not fuck with you. It's that simple."
It is understandable that Reza is completely confused since he is not sure who to believe.
"None of this makes sense to me right now," Reza concludes later. "My husband is cheating on me and I'm the only idiot in the room who doesn't know what's going on, and all my friends are laughing behind my back?"
