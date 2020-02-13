Watch Meghan Markle call the British Vogue cover stars in a new clip

Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Ever wondered what it is like to receive a call from Meghan markle? Well, that's how it looks.
As fans can remember, Archie harrisonThe famous guest mother edited the September 2019 edition of British Vogue. Titled "Forces for Change," the cover featured photos of 15 "brilliant women creators of change who have had a laudable impact in recent times and who are willing to reshape society in a radical and positive way in the future," he described in that moment.
Thursday, British Vogue Redaction boss Edward Enninful He shared some images never before seen of a meeting with his well-known collaborator on the subject.
"To celebrate the record numbers of the September 2019 issue of @ BritishVogue, we are releasing a movie never seen before, made last year, for which I invited #DuchessofSussex to my home in London to chat through our project # ForcesForChange, "he explained. in a subtitle on Instagram. "In the movie, we talked to the 15 inspiring cover stars, who at that time had no idea that this inspiring woman was behind this historical theme. Enjoy!"
In the clip, Markle and Enninful talked briefly about how they ended up associating after the Duchess of Sussex initially asked her to help her with her sponsorship of Smart Works.
"Maybe I can push it a little more and see if you're willing to let me edit as a guest," he recalled.
"In the history of fashionYou're the first, "said Enninful of Markle.
After celebrating the theme with funny headbands with hats and noises that Markle pulled out, the two called the famous women he had chosen to star in the cover, including Laverne Cox, Francesca Hayward Y Jane Fonda.
"Meghan, I am very proud of you for using your incredible platform and your strong voice and I am very honored to be part of that with those other incredible women," Fonda told him by phone. "Thank you very much for including me."
For more of the star-filled reactions, check out the Instagram clip above!
