Watch Meghan Markle call the British Vogue cover stars in a new clip

Ever wondered what it is like to receive a call from Meghan markle? Well, that's how it looks.

As fans can remember, Archie harrisonThe famous guest mother edited the September 2019 edition of British Vogue. Titled "Forces for Change," the cover featured photos of 15 "brilliant women creators of change who have had a laudable impact in recent times and who are willing to reshape society in a radical and positive way in the future," he described in that moment.

Thursday, British Vogue Redaction boss Edward Enninful He shared some images never before seen of a meeting with his well-known collaborator on the subject.

"To celebrate the record numbers of the September 2019 issue of @ BritishVogue, we are releasing a movie never seen before, made last year, for which I invited #DuchessofSussex to my home in London to chat through our project # ForcesForChange, "he explained. in a subtitle on Instagram. "In the movie, we talked to the 15 inspiring cover stars, who at that time had no idea that this inspiring woman was behind this historical theme. Enjoy!"