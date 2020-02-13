Watch Khloe Kardashian's reaction to Kim inviting Tristan to dinner

An olive branch has been passed in the form of an invitation to dinner.
In this preview of Keeping up with the Kardashians & # 39; next season 18, Kim Kardashian reveals to Khloe Kardashian who has invited his sister’s ex, Tristan Thompson, for dinner. According to matriarch Kardashian-West, this makeshift invitation came when she and the 28-year-old basketball star meet in New York City.
"I was leaving the Mercer hotel and then I received a call from Tristan to my cell phone. And he told me: & # 39; Oh my God! I'm right next door & # 39; & # 39;", says the founder of SKIMS through FaceTime. "And he says,‘ What are you doing? "And I thought," I'm going to have dinner with my friends. " So, I thought, & # 39; Do you want to come? & # 39; "
"Did you invite him to dinner?" Khloe surprised responds.
Like E! readers surely know, 10 months after welcoming the daughter True thompson, Kardashian and Thompson ended their relationship. Despite the drama surrounding their separation, the ex have made a conscious effort to be parents of their daughter.
"But I was like, what did I do?" northwestMom adds. "Is it a bad look? Shouldn't I invite him to dinner?"
"I think you have to do the best for you," the Revenge body Star states. "If you want me to have a drink at the end, that's not bad at all. That's more than generous of you."
Despite the kind gesture, Kim assures his sister that he doesn't believe that what Tristan did was right. However, since Tristan is the father of her niece, she is trying to make an effort.
"I don't think what Tristan did was obviously correct. Like, that's not my thing and I brutalized it." Kanye westThe wife confesses. "But I also know that that's True's father and that Mom cheated on Dad, you know what I mean? And all his friends forgave Mom."
Instead of being upset, Khloe praises her sister for doing "something good."
"I think forgiveness is the best way," Kim concludes.
Check out Kim and Khloe's chat about Tristan in the clip above!
