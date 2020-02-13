Watch Janet Jackson Remix Runaway with class instruments

Jimmy Fallon I had a rather iconic guest this week.

For its new edition of Classroom Instruments, the host recruited nothing less than Janet Jacksonto make a remix of his classic bop of 1995, "Runaway,quot;. Mrs. Jackson (if you are nasty) chose to provide only the voices during this remix. As for Fallon, he alternated between playing a wooden block, a drum and throwing colored handkerchiefs, which gave Jackson a good laugh.

The various members of The roots Performed in rainbow xylophones, hand drums, ukuleles, egg shakers, melodicas, kazoos and tambourines, all for a magical version of the classical song.

The group stood in front of a screen that changed the backgrounds of blue skies to sunsets and natural landscapes, as did the music video "Runaway,quot;.

The music legend sang most of the song, while the group of men provided some backup voices. Later in the song Questlove He sang next to her in the lines "You won't need a compass, love will lead our way,quot; and "There's no need to hurry, we have every day."