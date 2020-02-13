Watch James Corden convince Aaron Paul and Will Arnett He's a criminal

James corden He insists he committed a crime.
At least, that's what his last sketch is about The Late Late Show it was everything Will arnett Y Aaron Paul He joined the night host to create a hilarious scene about a man trying to identify his attacker at a police station. Paul played the victim, Arnett played the police and Corden was one of four men who were part of the list of suspects.
When giving a description of the aggressor, Arnett tells Paul: "Now you say he was a man between 25 and 32 years old, about 6 & # 39; 2,quot;, brown and muscular hair, high cheekbones, chiseled jaw and lips fleshy?
As the Breaking Bad Alum responds: "Full lips, yes. It's true. You know, everything is blurry, but if I saw him again I could identify him." That's when three muscular suspects enter one by one before Corden follows them.
Convinced that he is not supposed to be there, he says: "Excuse me, I think there was an error. I have not attacked anyone. I have an alibi where I was last night. Can I talk to my lawyer? Do not belong here."
When Arnett intervenes: "Very well, quiet. Everyone agrees with the same description."
As a stunned Corden responds: "I match the description? In other words, do you think we all look the same? "Then take a good look at the formation of attractive men and say," I mean, of course. Yes, totally. Now that I think about it, who knows where I was last night?
the BoJack Horseman The stars then talk about how the attacker sounded.
As Paul describes, "He had a very deep voice. Low, deep. Other than that, it was just a common American accent." Then, all men repeat the phrase: "Give your money if you want to live."
When the time comes for Corden's turn, he lowers his voice significantly in an attempt to sound like the other men.
As Paul says, "It's definitely not him," Corden replies, "I'm not warm! Let me do it. Do you have honey and lemon, or something?"
The next task is to lift a 170-pound bar. The three men do it easily, since Corden basically gives them talks with phrases like "Solid form, well played," "There it is. Good job, big cat,quot; and "Those buttocks are taking names, big dog."
When it is time for your turn at the bar, you cannot lift it at all. In the end, Corden's attempts to convince Arnett and Paul that he is the sexy attacker annoy them so much that they arrest him anyway.
Now, watch the full video to see the three stars fight for how fleshy Corden's lips are.
