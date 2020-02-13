Watch James Corden convince Aaron Paul and Will Arnett He's a criminal

James corden He insists he committed a crime.

At least, that's what his last sketch is about The Late Late Show it was everything Will arnett Y Aaron Paul He joined the night host to create a hilarious scene about a man trying to identify his attacker at a police station. Paul played the victim, Arnett played the police and Corden was one of four men who were part of the list of suspects.

%MINIFYHTML11ff66d3cdebbf0c5cbd252213f1687d11% %MINIFYHTML11ff66d3cdebbf0c5cbd252213f1687d12%

When giving a description of the aggressor, Arnett tells Paul: "Now you say he was a man between 25 and 32 years old, about 6 & # 39; 2,quot;, brown and muscular hair, high cheekbones, chiseled jaw and lips fleshy?

As the Breaking Bad Alum responds: "Full lips, yes. It's true. You know, everything is blurry, but if I saw him again I could identify him." That's when three muscular suspects enter one by one before Corden follows them.