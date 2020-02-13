Watch astronaut Christina Koch meet her dog after a year apart

Welcome back to earth!

Astronaut Christina Koch just made his return to earth after a record 11 month space trip, and his dog LBD"What does Little Brown Dog mean?" He was very excited to see her. The astronaut posted a sweet video on her Twitter when she was received by her dog after returning home. "I'm not sure who was more excited," he wrote. "I'm glad you remember me after a year!"

The beautiful moment captured by the camera shows the moment when your dog was waiting at the door until Koch entered and was greeted by the exciting jump from top to bottom. The astronaut deserved the warm welcome, considering that she had just made history for the longest space mission ever performed by a woman.

"This trip has been everyone's trip," he wrote on Twitter upon his return. "Thank you to everyone involved in the success of our mission, and for giving me the opportunity to bring everyone's dreams to space. I am very grateful to be back on the planet!"