Von Miller's custom closet is 2,000 square feet and has a "retail feel,quot;

Von Miller's closet is about the size of an average house.

Linebacker All-Pro Broncos toured GQ Sports in his closet last month. The custom closet is registered at approximately 2,000 square feet as a recent addition to your Denver mansion.

"I have a contractor to build in the house," Miller said in the GQ Sports video. “I thought about getting a storage room, I thought about making my old closet again. I sat down and examined my needs and my needs and just needed another full closet. ”

Miller wanted the closet to have "a sense of retail," and it succeeded. He estimates that there are about 12,000 pieces of fashion in the closet. The inventory includes hundreds of pairs of Adidas shoes, a full "camouflage,quot; section, dozens of custom glasses, countless pairs of Amiri jeans and a collection of expensive vintage band shirts.

The entire closet is color coded (thanks to his mother and his assistant) and also includes a three-sided tailor's mirror. Broncos fans should probably not expect less flash and originality from the Super Bowl 50 MVP, who loves to refer to himself as a "unicorn."

Miller, 30, is entering the fifth year of a six-year, $ 114.5 million contract. He is expected to earn $ 17.5 million in salary in 2020, with $ 6 million guaranteed when the Broncos pick up their contract option.