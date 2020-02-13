Vanessa Bryant honors Gianna with the change to the Kobe Bryant Foundation

"There is no # 24 without # 2."
Vanessa Bryant is honoring the legacy of Kobe Bryant Y Gianna Bryant. It's been almost three weeks since the Los Angeles Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Kobe and Gianna were two of the nine people who lost their lives in the tragic accident of January 26. Since then, family, friends and fans have been paying tribute to the basketball star and his daughter, sharing sincere stories and messages about the father-daughter duo.
After reading the many tributes, Vanessa took her Instagram to thank everyone for the support.
"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love during this horrible moment," Vanessa, who also shares daughters. Natalie, Bianka Y Capri with Kobe, he wrote to his Instagram followers. "Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them."
She continued: "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my beloved husband, Kobe, the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful and sweet Gianna, a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter, and an incredible sister of Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. "
On Thursday, Vanessa returned to Instagram to announce an update of Kobe & # 39; s Mamba Sports Foundation.
"Because there is no # 24 without # 2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation so that it is now called Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation," Vanessa told his followers. "Our mission remains the same, and stronger than ever, to provide opportunities for young people through sport. Thank you all for the great amount of support and your kind donations to date while we carry out the legacy of Kobe and Gigi. We hope to empower young athletes in a world left us all to help us shape. "
Gianna, a budding athlete, was a member of the Mamba Academy basketball team, Kobe was the coach of her team. This Vanessa announcement comes a few days after it was confirmed that Kobe and Gianna had been buried at a private funeral.
A public monument will be held on February 24 at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.
