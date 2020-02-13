Vanessa Bryant honors Gianna with the change to the Kobe Bryant Foundation

"There is no # 24 without # 2."

Vanessa Bryant is honoring the legacy of Kobe Bryant Y Gianna Bryant. It's been almost three weeks since the Los Angeles Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Kobe and Gianna were two of the nine people who lost their lives in the tragic accident of January 26. Since then, family, friends and fans have been paying tribute to the basketball star and his daughter, sharing sincere stories and messages about the father-daughter duo.

%MINIFYHTMLaac57ee423515622bf7dad3ddf50ebe513% %MINIFYHTMLaac57ee423515622bf7dad3ddf50ebe514%

After reading the many tributes, Vanessa took her Instagram to thank everyone for the support.

%MINIFYHTMLaac57ee423515622bf7dad3ddf50ebe515% %MINIFYHTMLaac57ee423515622bf7dad3ddf50ebe516%

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love during this horrible moment," Vanessa, who also shares daughters. Natalie, Bianka Y Capri with Kobe, he wrote to his Instagram followers. "Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them."