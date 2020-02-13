US warship in the Arabian Sea seizes suspicious weapons from Iran | USA news

%MINIFYHTML4a677c25d46329bcd3a32b243395722011% %MINIFYHTML4a677c25d46329bcd3a32b243395722012%

A US Navy warship confiscated weapons that are believed to be of Iranian "design and manufacturing," including 150 anti-tank guided missiles and three Iranian land-air missiles, the US military said Thursday.

In a statement, the army said the Normandy guided missile cruise boarded a dhow, a traditional sailboat, on the Arabian Sea on Sunday.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML4a677c25d46329bcd3a32b243395722013% %MINIFYHTML4a677c25d46329bcd3a32b243395722014%

"The weapons seized include 150 guided anti-tank missiles (ATGM) & # 39; Dehlavieh & # 39 ;, which are Iran-made copies of the Russian Kornet ATGMs," the statement said.

%MINIFYHTML4a677c25d46329bcd3a32b243395722015% %MINIFYHTML4a677c25d46329bcd3a32b243395722016%

"Other components of weapons seized aboard the dhow were of Iranian design and manufacturing and included three Iranian land-air missiles," he said.

Iran did not comment immediately on the statement of the US army.

The army said the weapons seized on Sunday were "identical,quot; to those seized by another American warship in November.

Last year, the guided missile destroyer Forrest Sherman seized advanced parts of missiles believed to be linked to Iran from a ship that had stopped in the Arabian Sea.

In recent years, US warships have intercepted and confiscated Iranian weapons probably intended for Houthi fighters in Yemen.

According to a United Nations resolution, Tehran is prohibited from supplying, selling or transferring weapons outside the country unless approved by the Security Council. A separate UN resolution on Yemen prohibits the supply of weapons to Houthi leaders.

The Houthis have built their arsenal using local manufacturing, foreign experience and smuggled parts from Iran, its ally and other places. The conflict in Yemen is seen in the region as a power war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.