US House of Representatives UU. Eliminates ratification period for Equal Rights Amendment | USA news

Washington DC – The House of Representatives of the United States voted on Thursday along the lines of the party to eliminate the deadline for state ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), which would grant equal legal rights regardless of sex under the Constitution from United States.

The vote 232-183, although it is only symbolic since the Senate is not expected to approve the measure, gives impetus to the demands that can be presented before the Supreme Court of the United States and that can try to force government recognition of the amendment and renew a political struggle between Democrats and Republicans not only for equal rights for women, but also for reproductive options.

"With this resolution, we take a giant step towards equality for women, progress for families and a stronger United States," House of Representatives President Nancy Pelosi said in a demonstration Wednesday with group leaders of defense that support the ERA.

Congress formally proposed the ERA in 1972. At that time, however, Congress set a deadline for ratification by the states. The amendments must obtain the ratification of two thirds of the US states. UU., OR 38 of 50, to take effect. Only 35 states had ratified the proposed amendment when the deadline expired.

But the situation changed when Democrats gained control of the legislature in Virginia last year and the state became the 38th state to ratify the ERA in January.

& # 39; A vote for equality & # 39;

Now, sponsors hope that by retroactively eliminating the deadline, Congress can recognize the ratifications of Virginia and two other states, Illinois and Nevada.

"Because women are not recognized in our founding document, the Constitution, as completely equal to men, we are not equal," said Democratic representative Jackie Speier.

Thursday's vote "is a vote for equality. It is a vote for justice. It is a vote for brotherhood and motherhood, survival, dignity and respect," Speier said.

U.S. Representative Jennifer Wexton, center, applauds after a vote by the Senate and the Virginia Chamber of Delegates to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, during an ERA event at the Capitol in Washington, DC (J Scott Applewhite / AP Photo ) (Daylife)

Most Americans broadly support the ERA, polls suggest. The House of Representatives vote serves a broader political agenda for House Democrats Democrats to motivate women voters to the next US elections.

But the bill will probably be rejected in the Senate.

Many Republicans oppose the ERA largely because they see it as an attempt to eliminate state restrictions on abortion.

"It is now well understood that the language used in the ERA would prevent state voters from enacting abortion limits, until the time of birth," said US Rep. Doug Collins, a Republican.

Supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment demonstrate outside the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Virginia (File: Steve Helber / AP Photo)

"Only in recent years, an increasing number of advocates in favor of abortion have openly argued that the language of the 1972 ERA would require unlimited abortions without restrictions of any kind, nationwide, regardless of the voter's opinion," Collins said. .

The Trump Administration Department of Justice issued a legal opinion in January arguing that the proposed ERA could not be certified because less than 38 states had met the 1982 deadline. Other critics point out that five states have voted to revoke their ratifications.

The obstacles

To the extent that Republicans voted against the ERA on Thursday, the issue may mean potential problems for the president of the United States, Donald Trump, in his re-election attempt. The president already faces a significant gap in women's support.

The women disapproved of Trump's performance in the position by a margin of 58 percent to 41 percent in a Fox News survey conducted in December.

There are three lawsuits in court regarding the ERA. At least one is expected to reach the Supreme Court.

The court has a conservative majority, but even liberal judges have pointed out that it may be time to restart the debate on the ERA altogether.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg, a longtime advocate for the ERA, said earlier this week that "there is too much controversy over newcomers."

"I would like to start over," he said at an event at Georgetown University Law, US media reported.

Ginsberg had already said that he expects the ERA to "get back into the political hopper, starting over, collecting the necessary number of states to ratify it."