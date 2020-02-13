U.S. Army UU. Launches 40-foot hypersonic missile launcher image – Defense Blog

The United States Army has published some images showing a new 40-foot Transporter Erector Launcher (TEL) vehicle equipped with launch tubes for new hypersonic missiles.

Using virtual reality, the soldiers of Fort Sill, Oklahoma, are rarely observing the components of the new prototype of the Army's long-range hypersonic weapon (LRHW) and influencing the way the system is designed.

Through a combination of virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality technologies, soldiers last month were able to walk and "touch,quot; the new LRHW prototype system of the Army as an interactive, three-dimensional, full-scale model.

Within the mixed reality laboratory, known as the Collaborative Human Immersive Laboratory, or CHIL, soldiers could view the equipment from any angle, at any distance and manipulate it as needed to better understand its operation and recommend improvements.

"We were able to stand as a group around an area called & # 39; the cave & # 39 ;, which allowed us all to see, in 3D, through special glasses, the Transporter Erector Launcher and the missile as one,quot; said LTC chief Aaron Bright, the chief of the Operational Training Division of the Directorate of Training and Doctrine at Fort Sill. “I was able to take pieces of the LRHW with my hands and move them without weight to the side to better see another part and better understand how the system works as a whole. The kind of thing that would take hours with a crane, and several more hours with tools, we were doing it alone in seconds. ”

While hypersonics is often considered a futuristic and complex technology, the input received focused on apparently low-tech elements that are critical to the soldiers' operational experience, such as the location and access of the generator, the excess equipment that It could be removed to save weight, generator exhaust routing, and specific locations for skid plates.

As the prototype is built, these initial Soldier comments will help identify any quick fix failures and offer ways to improve operational capacity. The system consists of a 40-foot Conveyor Erector Launcher (TEL) with missiles and a Battery Operations Center (BOC). The truck and trailer combination, and the BOC, are taken from existing Army stocks and are being modified to create new equipment that had never been used in this way before.

"You can apply virtual reality and augmented reality to almost any concept the Army or other component has and get vital feedback," said 1st Sergeant Michael Weaver, with the 1-31st Field Artillery Battalion, 434th Artillery Brigade of Field at the Fort Sill Fire Center of Excellence. "Identifying potential problems at the beginning of the development process is crucial because it is easier and cheaper to adjust the design during the concept phase rather than production."

The Office of Rapid Capacities and Critical Technologies of the Army (RCCTO) is responsible for delivering the LRHW prototype to a battery no later than fiscal year 2023. The LRHW will introduce a new class of ultra-fast, maneuverable and long-range missiles that will be launched from mobile ground platforms The prototype includes hypersonic missiles with a common hypersonic sliding body (CHGB), TEL and BOC.

This aggressive prototyping schedule, which advances the delivery of the Army's initial hypersonic capacity in two years, cannot wait until the hardware is modified and the soldiers' comments are integrated. Virtual reality fills the void by allowing Soldier contact points early and regularly.

"We have a very tight timeline with the LRHW," said COL Ian Humphrey, integration project manager for the RCCTO Army Hypersonic Projects Office. “We have to make it safe and we must meet very strict requirements. Although the LRHW is a prototype, the Soldier comments we receive here provide operational information at the beginning of the process. This is not only to help inform the LRHW, but also to help in the development of the Army's hypersonic registration program. "

The mixed reality CHIL allows real-time collaboration through equipment that includes virtual reality headsets, 3D glasses, holograms and portable controllers. The facility is owned by Lockheed Martin, who is under contract to deliver the All Up Round plus Canister (AUR + C), which includes the missile stack, the common hypersonic sliding body and the container. The company also serves as an integrator of the LRHW prototype system.

Soldiers will be involved throughout the process and as more integrated and modified hardware is available, they will have the opportunity to tour the real system. Plans are also being prepared to create a CHILNET, which would allow remote sites to use simulations and interact in real time from multiple locations.