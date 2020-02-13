Two alarm fire envelops the house of Boulder Creek in Santa Cruz Mts. – Up News Info San Francisco

BOULDER CREEK (Up News Info SF) – A two-alarm fire flooded a house in the city of Boulder Creek, on the mountain of Santa Cruz, early Thursday, but firefighters stopped it as it passed into the surrounding forests.

Boulder Creek Volunteer Fire Department officials said they received a call around 12:50 a.m. at Sylvan Way. When the firemen arrived, the flames had completely enveloped the two-story house.

%MINIFYHTMLc6bd76bb9af81ca05ce9e8aaf8962c4813% %MINIFYHTMLc6bd76bb9af81ca05ce9e8aaf8962c4814%

A call for mutual help from the surrounding fire departments was sent and a second alarm was called. The teams of Ben Lomond, Felton, Cal Fire, Scotts Valley and Zayante Fire responded.

%MINIFYHTMLc6bd76bb9af81ca05ce9e8aaf8962c4815% %MINIFYHTMLc6bd76bb9af81ca05ce9e8aaf8962c4816%

Battalion chief Chuck Wise said the residents of the house were able to escape the flames.

Firefighters were able to prevent intense flames from moving towards nearby forests and shrubs. The house was a total loss.