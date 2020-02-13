TV Legends Sid and Marty Krofft will be honored with Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Sid and Marty Krofft are behind some of the most beloved characters on television.

On Thursday they will be honored with the 2,687 star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The brothers have been creating content for over 50 years.

Some of his successful programs include "Sigmund & the Sea Monsters,quot;, HR Pufnstuf "," The Bugaloos "," Land Of The Lost "," Far Out Space Nuts "," Lost Saucer "," Wonderbug and Bigfoot "," The Krofft Supershow "," Electra Woman & Dyna Girl "and,quot; Bigfoot & Wildboy ".

In 2018, legendary puppeteers / producers were honored with the Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement Achievement from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The couple visited the CBS2 / KCAL9 study in April 2018.

His star will be dedicated in front of the Funko store at 11:30 a.m. PST of February 13.

Fans from around the world are encouraged to watch the event at www.walkoffame.com