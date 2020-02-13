Tupac Shakur's movie states that he is alive and that he is hiding in New Mexico is in process

Las Vegas Valley filmmaker Rick Boss is making a movie titled & # 39; 2Pac: The Great Escape From UMC & # 39; He explores the possibility that the rapper & # 39; California Love & # 39; stay alive

As Tupac ShakurAfter the death in 1996, there have been numerous theories that suggest that the rap icon is still alive. Las Vegas Valley film director Rick Boss is one of those who believes it and plans to make a movie about it.

Speaking to KTNV Las Vegas, Rick said the big question that will be answered in his next movie is "After the shooting. What's next?" In his movie titled "2Pac: The Great Escape from UMC," he explores the possibility that the rapper "escapes from the University Medical Center here in Las Vegas and moves to New Mexico" and "gets protection from the Navajo tribe."

Rick believes that Tupac discovered that there is a plot to kill him before attending the Mike Tyson He fought at the MGM Grand the night of September 7, 1996, so he organized a plan for his departure. "When certain FBI agencies are looking for you, they will block the airport. Therefore, you cannot travel, so the best way to escape is by helicopter, private helicopter to another state," he explained.

Rick claims that Tupac planted a double in Suge KnightIt's BMW and he escaped by helicopter to the Navajo tribal land, where federal agents couldn't follow him. FBI agents cannot go to tribal lands without the permission of the tribal council, which claimed the reason why the place is perfect for a hiding place.

Affirming that he obtained information from people in the family and the Tupac circle, he said: "You can write a fiction. You can write a fiction story, but this is not a fiction. This is a fact through certain people I know." . He added: "Let's just say Mr. Shakur: the family is aware of the movie and they agree with the title, so that should tell you more or less what is happening."

It is widely believed that Tupac was shot dead in a Las Vegas shooting on September 7, 1996. The gunman was never captured. His body was cremated.