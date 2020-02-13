TSA shows new baggage inspection equipment at Philadelphia International Airport – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – Airport officials watched exactly what happens to their checked luggage when flying. The TSA showed its new baggage inspection equipment at the Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday.

It is part of a system of large conveyors and high-tech scanners to keep it safe.

Those scanners take a 3D cat scan image of each of the 15,000 bags that move through the system every day.

"What happens is that the 3D image triggers the alarm, which is called EDS, explosive detection system machines. If an alarm triggers, someone in another building can remotely view that 3D image on a screen, they can manipulate that image to see, oh, it's just dishes, "said TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein. "You would be surprised how many people travel with the dishes. Or maybe it's something that is explosive and triggers an alarm and then the luggage, as it is on the conveyor belt, will be diverted to a room where TSA officers will open it to determine if it's safe for that item in checked luggage to fly. "

Once the bagger cleans the system, it goes to the plane.