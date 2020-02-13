Trump's travel ban: thousands of lives in limbo | Travel ban

%MINIFYHTML397c5a663c1dd9d99a81df981147446911% %MINIFYHTML397c5a663c1dd9d99a81df981147446912%

On January 31, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, extended his controversial travel ban to include six additional countries, including my home country, Eritrea.

Eritrea is reportedly included in the ban for three reasons: the lack of cooperation of the Eritrean government with the United States in its efforts to eliminate Eritrean citizens living in the country without proper documentation; general overestimation of visas by Eritrean citizens; and the inability of the African country to meet the United States information exchange criteria on national security issues.

The decision was a devastating blow for thousands of Eritreans already besieged. Without the possibility of seeking security in the United States, they now have to make an impossible choice between embarking on a deadly journey towards a little cozy Europe, facing serious abuse in Sudan closed opportunities in Ethiopia, or tolerate what goes on for life in the outdoor prison that is Eritrea.

By extending its travel ban to include Eritrean citizens, the United States not only condemned thousands of innocent people to a life of oppression, uncertainty and pain, but also pointed out that it would do nothing to censor its oppressors.

The interim secretary of National Security, Chad Wolf, said the ban would see the United States suspend the issuance of visas that can lead to permanent residence for nationals of the affected countries, but would not hamper the issuance of nonimmigrant visas, like those granted to tourists. , students and entrepreneurs.

Eritrea does not issue passports to its citizens, except in extraordinary circumstances, and most Eritreans who manage to leave the country only have travel documents for refugees. This means that there is almost no possibility of obtaining a nonimmigrant visa and entering the United States.

However, the perpetrators of the repression in Eritrea, which have official passports, will surely not be affected by the new travel restrictions. Politicians, military leaders and other supporters of the regime that are wreaking havoc in the country will continue to travel to the United States whenever they need it and want to hold seminars, attend meetings, give music concerts, collect donations and even enjoy vacations. . The new travel ban also saves diplomatic passport holders, which means that Eritrean diplomats will be allowed to continue visiting the US. UU. And delivering his cruel propaganda. However, ordinary Eritreans who have been forced to escape their homes due to faulty regime policies will continue to suffer.

In response to the travel ban, the Eritrea Ministry of Information issued a statement, which indicates that while they have no problem with the travel restrictions recently introduced to their citizens, they are disappointed with the reasoning behind them.

The Eritrea government "has consistently opposed & # 39; automatic asylum & # 39; and other wrong measures invoked by certain countries in the past 20 years for further reasons of & # 39; strategic depopulation & # 39; against Eritrea," he said the statement, adding that it had been submitted protests against previous US administrations that followed similar asylum policies. However, he criticized the Trump administration's travel ban, just because the ban does not seem to derive from the concerns repeatedly expressed by the Eritrea government and, therefore, sends a "negative signal,quot; to Eritrea's leadership.

The statement showed that the Eritrea government does not intend to negotiate with the United States government to help restore the right of its citizens to travel and immigrate to the United States.

Now, the only hope of many Eritrean citizens is that regional powers that have strong relations with the Trump administration, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, intervene to help the Eritreans, as they have done previously in helping to raise UN sanctions in Eritrea Without this help, the Eritreans will continue to be punished both by their own government and by the governments of the countries where they apply for asylum, simply because of the misfortune of being born in Eritrea.

Escape the repression, do not represent a threat

Trump's travel ban implies that Eritrean immigrants pose a threat to the US government. UU. And your people. This, of course, could not be further from the truth. Over the years, Eritrean immigrants made invaluable contributions to American society.

Many Eritroamerican artists made significant contributions to the cultural scene of the United States, such as Tiffany Haddish Y Nipsey Hussle, whose parents fled the war and settled in the United States. Olympic medalist and "one of the most successful runners in the history of the United States"Mebrahtom,quot; Meb "Kiflezghi was born in Eritrea to Eritrean parents. There is Girma, the first deaf and blind person to graduate from Harvard, who was named,quot;White House Exchange Champion"by President Obama, he was born to Eritrean parents who fled the war. The list of influential Americans of Eritrean origin also includes Dr. Haile Debas, who was once described as a "transformer of a person for global health in California, in UCSF, in the United States and around the world. "Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse, who has condemned the travel banHe is also the son of Eritrean immigrants.

One can argue that while Eritrean immigrants are clearly not a threat to the US. In the US, they should still be banned because they ignore US laws. UU. It is true that Eritrean immigrants are more likely than immigrants from other nations to violate their visa conditions: in general, only 1.9 percent of visitors to the US. UU. Eritrean visitors are 24 percent. But before issuing a trial, it is necessary to ask some important questions: Who are these Eritreans who have exceeded their visas and why did they do so?

I can provide examples easily: I stayed longer on my visa. My sister, who is now a registered nurse in California, also did it. My younger brother, who is now a software engineer in Silicon Valley, also did the same. Why do we stay? Because we had no other option. Staying in the United States was our only chance to escape repression. If we returned home when our visas expired, they would throw us into a dungeon. The fact that most Eritreans who stay longer than their visas are finally granted asylum should be considered as confirmation that they have legitimate reasons to do so.

Caught in undefined transit

From 2010, 17,564 Eritreans have resettled in the United States as refugees according to the Office of Population, Refugees and Migration.

As mentioned earlier, the state of Eritrea rarely issues passports to its citizens and allows them to officially leave the country. As a result, almost all Eritreans who were lucky enough to resettle in the US. UU. They have many relatives who have been stranded in Eritrea. The dreams of all these one-day people reuniting with their families in the United States have been crushed by the new Trump extended travel ban.

The 2018 peace agreement with Ethiopia and the consequent reduction of border restrictions had renewed the hopes of many Eritreans to leave the country and join their loved ones in the West. However, the very long and complicated background research process for issuing family reunification visas made this almost impossible for many. As the United States embassy in Asmara stopped issuing immigrant visas, many who want to emigrate to the United States moved to neighboring countries to complete the process. Now, they are stranded in limbo indefinitely, since they do not want to return to Eritrea and continue living under unbearable oppression.

Trump's travel ban also devastated Eritrean citizens in the United States, like me, who hoped to reunite with their families. Since they do not have a government that acts on their behalf and fights for their rights, they do not know where to seek help. After the announcement of the extended ban, I have no idea when and if I can see my mother again, who is still in Eritrea.

While facing enormous external challenges, the Eritrea regime seems to care very little for improving conditions within the country, something that has been that way for a long time. The Eritreans continue to flee their country at an alarming rate. Those left in the country face increasing challenges with little hope of improvement or repair.

I thought I had escaped a repressive regime that retaliates against families for the mistakes others perceive. However, the sad and familiar story has followed me and many of my countrymen. Now I must find out how to explain to my daughter and nieces, who are Americans, why their government prohibited them from seeing their grandparents.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.