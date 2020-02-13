Trump praises Barr for "taking over,quot; the Roger Stone case after prosecutors resigned

%MINIFYHTML8c54a977d1058b7ce8e6fa945ca86b3c11% %MINIFYHTML8c54a977d1058b7ce8e6fa945ca86b3c12%

Washington – President Trump praised Attorney General William Barr for "taking over,quot; the case against Roger Stone, his longtime advisor, after the highly unusual exodus of the four members of the prosecution team before Stone's sentence.

"Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking over a case that was totally out of control and that perhaps should not even have been filed," Trump said. tweeted Wednesday morning. "The evidence now clearly shows that Mueller's scam was brought and contaminated incorrectly. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress!"

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon, the president reiterated his opinion that the Stone case was "a disgrace,quot;, but refused to respond when asked if he would issue a pardon.

"I don't want to say that yet, but I'll tell you what, people were brutally damaged by these corrupt people," Trump said, adding that he wanted to "thank the Justice Department,quot; for reviewing Stone's sentencing recommendation.

The four government lawyers who oversaw Stone's prosecution and won guilty verdicts in all charges at the trial in November he abruptly withdrew from the case on Tuesday after the Justice Department overturned his recommendation for sentencing. Two of the lawyers had been members of the team of former special advisor Robert Mueller during the Russian investigation.

Prosecutors told the judge in the United States District Court in Washington that Stone should serve between seven and nine years in prison in a presentation on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, a senior Justice Department official said the department was "shocked,quot; by the seriousness of the recommendation, which the official described as "extreme and excessive." A federal judge will finally decide Stone's fate at a sentencing hearing on February 20.

In quick succession on Tuesday afternoon, prosecutors told the court that they were withdrawing from the case, with a lawyer completely renouncing the Department of Justice. The government soon submitted a revised judgment note, arguing that Stone deserves time in prison, but that the original recommendation "could be considered excessive and unjustified."

The measure came a few hours after the president described the sentence recommendation as a "judicial error,quot; in a cheep, asking questions about the possible political interference in the prosecution. A Justice Department spokeswoman said there had been no communication between the White House and the department about Stone's recommended sentence, and said the decision to seek a shorter sentence was made before the president's tweet. A senior Justice Department official said the time of the tweet was an "awkward coincidence."

Trump also said Tuesday afternoon that he had not talked to Barr about the recommendation, but said he would have been entitled to do so.

Democrats immediately accused Trump and Barr of improperly intervening in the case to recommend a lighter sentence for one of the president's allies for a long time, who was found guilty of lying to investigators, witness manipulation and obstruction during the Mueller's investigation. Chuck Schumer, minority leader of the Senate demanded The inspector general of the Department of Justice opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Stone's sentence.

"The American people must be confident that justice in this country is dispensed impartially," Schumer wrote in a letter to Michael Horowitz, the inspector general. "That trust cannot be maintained if the president or his political representatives can interfere with the recommendations of prosecution and sentence to protect his friends and associates."

Clare Hymes contributed reporting.