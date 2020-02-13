Trump administration takes $ 3.8 billion from the army for the border wall | News from the Mexico-United States border

The United States Department of Defense sent to Congress a request to change almost four billion dollars of the military budget to pay for a wall on the border with Mexico, a central promise of President Donald Trump's campaign for the White House four years ago years and bid this year for a second term.

Lawmakers said they received a request Thursday to reschedule more than $ 3.8 billion of funds for the National Guard and weapons programs, setting the stage for a possible confrontation with the Democrats.

Democratic advisers said $ 1.5 billion would come from the National Guard and the rest of the funds for acquisitions, including the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter aircraft program, Lockheed C-130 aircraft, Boeing Co P-8 Poseidon aircraft, Bell Boeing V- 22 Osprey helicopters and shipbuilding.

Congressional Democrats, who opposed Trump's past deviation of billions of dollars in military spending to the border wall project, said the decision was dangerous and wrong.

"President Trump is once again disrespecting the separation of powers and endangering our security by assaulting military resources to pay for his wasteful border wall," said Democratic representatives Nita Lowey, chairwoman of the House of Representatives Allocations Committee, and Pete Visclosky, president of the Subcommittee on Defense Assignments.

"The Constitution gives Congress, not the President, the power of the portfolio. Congress rejected President Trump's full request for wall financing, so he is now orchestrating this backdoor mechanism to underpin a political vanity project "they said in a statement. .

The Trump administration has promised to build at least 640km (400 miles) of the wall along the border in November 2020, when Americans will vote for the president. In his 2016 campaign, Trump said Mexico would pay for the wall. The Mexican government has consistently refused to do so.

Border Wall System Update: ▫️ 119 miles completed

220️ 220 miles under construction

▫️ 237 miles in pre-construction pic.twitter.com/N57pdvlC8A – Chief Rodney Scott (@USBPChief) February 10, 2020

Trump's hardline immigration policies, particularly for immigrants who cross the southern border with Mexico, have been the signing of his political campaign and his first term in the White House, which led to the condemnation of rights groups and Immigrant advocates

The Trump administration has built 160km (100 miles) of the border wall, according to US Customs and Border Protection statistics. UU. All those barriers replaced the existing structures, the agency said.