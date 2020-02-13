Trailer review: Angrezi Medium | filmfare.com

Movie: Angrezi Medium

Director: Homi Adajania

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey and Dimple Kapadia

Trailer rating: 4/5

Angrezi Medium is a film that many expect for an obvious reason: the talented Irrfan Khan. The actor is being treated for a prolonged illness that has been out for a while. Today, the preview of his next movie titled Angrezi Medium was released online and Irrfan once again demonstrated why he is an exceptional actor.

Judging by the advance of Angrezi Medium, it is quite easy to see that the film follows a concept similar to the first, that is, a father who does everything possible to do what he feels is best for his daughter. Champak (Irrfan Khan) is a proud father of his young daughter Tara (Radhika Madan), who is an excellent student. Tara wishes to visit London to continue her studies. Later, we witness that Champak gives everything to make sure that Tara's dream becomes a reality. Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen as a London police officer, while Deepak Dobriyal plays Irrfan's close partner.

The breakthrough has a good dose of emotions, drama, comedy and, to make matters worse, Irrfan's amazing presence on the screen. We cannot wait for it to reach the screens. Irrfan & # 39; s Hindi Medium (2017) obtained six nominations at the Filmfare Awards that year, winning as Best Film and Best Actor for the actor as.