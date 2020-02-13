Totals of snow in Colorado for February 13, 2020 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML380850bb1eaec3e2505507e59f754f0a11% %MINIFYHTML380850bb1eaec3e2505507e59f754f0a12% Denver weather: Wednesday night trip will be another unpleasant thanks to the afternoon snowstorm February 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Another snow event could affect the night trip, and this could work excessively, which could lead to many headaches on the trip home on Wednesday through the metropolitan area. Snow totals of 1 to 4 inches are more likely for the immediate Denver metropolitan area: it will fall mostly during or near Wednesday night's trip.