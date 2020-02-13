Tony Finau flattered the "smart,quot; song of golf fans about the lack of victories of the American! The | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML9c1526330036a9c9178652bfaba2cda211% %MINIFYHTML9c1526330036a9c9178652bfaba2cda212%









Tony Finau gives his reaction to the song that has been the talk of the PGA Tour during the last week: Sam Harrop's cheerful reworking of a REO Speedwagon classic titled

Tony Finau gives his reaction to the song that has been the talk of the PGA Tour during the last week: Sam Harrop's cheerful reworking of a REO Speedwagon classic titled

Tony Finau looks forward to the remix of the song that has been the conversation of the PGA Tour during the last week, entitled "When will Tony Finau win again?"

Sam Harrop published a joyful reworking of a classic REO Speedwagon tune on social media as "an ode to Tony Finau," a few days after the American suffered another close foul when Webb Simpson took him to the Phoenix Open title. .

Finau suffered another almost missing in Phoenix when he lost to Webb Simpson in a tiebreaker

Finau's consistency has led him to 12th place in the world rankings, but his only victory in the PGA Tour remains the Puerto Rico Open in 2016, since he has registered no less than nine results between the first three and 23 others between the first 10

The 30-year-old, who has also published five top-10s in his last eight major championships, admitted that Harrop's song was "sincerely flattering," and remains confident that Victory No. 2 will happen sooner rather than later.

I just saw this 🤙🏾 too good! I feel the love my man. Be patient and I will be waiting for the remix after the next victory 🔥👊🏾 #teamfinau – Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) February 7, 2020

"It was so good," said Finau Sky Sports Golf before the Genesis Invitational in California. "Someone tweeted it to me, and I saw it with my uncle and we laughed all the time. He was quite intelligent, and I told Sam that when he wins again, he will have to throw the remix!

"It was honestly flattering to me, and really great. I have a lot of fans and everyone is waiting for me to win again. I'm doing the job to do it, and I hope it comes soon."

"It feels close. Two weeks ago in Phoenix, it was obviously a heartbreaker that I lost. But I learned a lot from that, and that will only make me better and stronger. I am a fighter."

"I was in front of the camera right after and said I would persevere in everything, and I definitely will."

Watch the video above to see Sam Harrop's intelligent "Ode to Tony Finau,quot; and the American's reaction …