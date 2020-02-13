Toni Braxton causes new music rumors and fans are amazed

Toni Braxton shared a photo that seems to have been taken in a recording studio, and his fans are going crazy with emotion. They are pretty sure that they are definitely working on new music these days and could not be happier. Check out his post below.

Someone commented: "Omggggg my two favorites releasing new music," and another follower said this: "Long As I Live deserved a Grammy." I am always excited about the new music of TONI BRAXTON 🎶. My favorite artist ".

Another fan exclaimed and said: "Oooohhh, yes, mom can't wait to see what you have in store for us, the tigers," and someone else posted this: "Yasss is ready to hear more music from Toni Thee Braxton."

Another person shared: ‘this is crazy! I had a session of Toni thee Braxton yesterday! I'm sooo ready! "And someone else also praised Toni:" Siissssssss, You and Janet are killing me and they don't play this year at @tonibraxton. "

A fan told Toni that ‘I can't wait to buy new music from YOU @tonibraxton. My favorite artist of all time / a lot of time. I love you Toni. "

Someone else is also waiting for the new music: ‘I'm waiting to patiently boo‼ ️ I love you, Toni‼ ️ @tonibraxton. 🙏🏾 Keep giving us those touching songs. I can not wait! I know it will be good "I can wait to get it,quot;.

A fan noted that ‘We started the year with Mariah in the number 1 spot and now we have new music by Janet & Toni! 2020 is in the history books ’and someone else expects more: Nueva New tour with a Meet & Greet package too? WE LOVE YOU, @tonibraxton! "

A follower said: "Patiently waiting for him and the return of Braxton's family values ​​@tonibraxton."

In other news, not too long ago, Toni shared a video that melted the hearts of some fans and illuminated the imagination of others.

He is walking, showing his curvy body, and people simply cannot get enough of his amazing beauty.



