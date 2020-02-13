Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor launch Baaghi 3 promotions

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor were first seen together in the hit Baaghi (2016) directed by Sabbir Khan. Baaghi 2, directed by Ahmed Khan, was released in 2018 and starring Tiger with Disha Patani. Now for its release, Baaghi 3, has also been directed by Ahmed Khan and is said to have a lot of action and drama. Starring Shraddha and Tiger, the film has aroused a lot of curiosity among the public, as it brings back the Baaghi franchise and the original jodi on the big screen. After the release of the song Dus Bahane 2.0 from the movie yesterday, much excitement has been created around the movie. Shraddha's sexy avatar has set the Internet on fire.