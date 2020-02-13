Three 6 Mafia announce meeting tour dates

Bradley Lamb
Three 6 Mafia has announced that they will begin a series of shows across the country, starting in March.

According to Billboard, Juicy J and DJ Paul are scheduled to perform in Denver, Minneapolis, Cleveland, New Orleans, Charlotte and St. Louis, Missouri, until Memorial Day weekend.

