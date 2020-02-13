Three 6 Mafia announce meeting tour dates

Three 6 Mafia has announced that they will begin a series of shows across the country, starting in March.

According to Billboard, Juicy J and DJ Paul are scheduled to perform in Denver, Minneapolis, Cleveland, New Orleans, Charlotte and St. Louis, Missouri, until Memorial Day weekend.

"Yeshhhhh! The mafia returned to the slab," DJ Paul told Billboard. "It is a must see! We want everyone to come and be part of the story. We have been one of the most influential and successful groups of all time! Soon we will announce more dates, (but) we need all the real fans of the mafia tap and appear! Go find a Hypnotize Minds team and don't see me there, hit me there! "

Check the travel dates below.

March 6 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

March 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

March 13 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

April 10 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center (with unlimited soldiers)

May 8 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Colosseum (with unlimited soldiers)

May 23 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena