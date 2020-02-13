This passenger sweetly comforted a woman terrified of flying

The levels of tenderness in this story are very high!

On Monday, the act of kindness of a plane passenger went viral on Facebook and is now warming hearts everywhere. During a routine flight from Raleigh to Miami, the man was in charge of comforting his old 96-year-old seatmate, who had not flown in 15 years, after noticing that she was restless while the plane was preparing for takeoff. To calm his nerves, the passenger offered the eager flyer his hand to prepare for takeoff and gently explained what was happening when he left the ground.

Fortunately, the precious moment was documented by another passenger. Ashley Greenboro, who witnessed how everything developed from his seat across the hall and detailed the act of kindness on Facebook for the North Carolina breaking news page.

"For his birthday, he wanted to go to Miami to see his family, but he was afraid of flying," his publication said. "She asked for this man's hand during takeoff and then hugged him again when he experienced turbulence."