This passenger sweetly comforted a woman terrified of flying

The levels of tenderness in this story are very high!
On Monday, the act of kindness of a plane passenger went viral on Facebook and is now warming hearts everywhere. During a routine flight from Raleigh to Miami, the man was in charge of comforting his old 96-year-old seatmate, who had not flown in 15 years, after noticing that she was restless while the plane was preparing for takeoff. To calm his nerves, the passenger offered the eager flyer his hand to prepare for takeoff and gently explained what was happening when he left the ground.
Fortunately, the precious moment was documented by another passenger. Ashley Greenboro, who witnessed how everything developed from his seat across the hall and detailed the act of kindness on Facebook for the North Carolina breaking news page.
"For his birthday, he wanted to go to Miami to see his family, but he was afraid of flying," his publication said. "She asked for this man's hand during takeoff and then hugged him again when he experienced turbulence."
She continued: "This gentleman, I must say, gladly took her hand, let her hold on to him, calmed her down by talking to her and explaining everything that was happening, and it was just that stranger to her. He knew exactly what to do. full flight to help. "
The tenderness does not stop there. Ashley also shared that the friendly passenger, who was sitting in the aisle seat, watched her throughout the flight and even helped her out of the plane safely.
"It made me smile the entire flight while comforting her," the witness continued. "This man was his flying angel. He held her bag, helped her off the plane and to the wheelchair, and when she got confused wondering where her daughter was going (her sister called her), he stayed with her until the he reached with his daughter who separated from her. "
Reflecting on the gentleness and kindness of the man with the woman despite being strange, Ashley added: "I walked away crying with tears of happiness for being so grateful for people like this wonderful human." I was so grateful that I wanted him to take his flight pretzels. "
Praising the great heart of man, he concluded his publication, writing: "Congratulations, sir, for your kind heart and compassion for someone you have never met. I have never touched so much on a flight before. This really made my week. "
