This is the latest update of Google's fight against the EU antitrust case – Latest news

LUXEMBOURG: Google's battle against an EU antitrust fine of $ 2.6 billion received an apparent setback on Thursday, when one of the judges who heard the case said the company had committed a "clear violation,quot; in its handling of Purchasing services for price comparison.

The comments of Colm Mac Eochaidh, one of the five judges, arrived on day two of a three-day hearing at the General Court of Europe, the second highest, as Google seeks to revoke the first of a trio of antitrust sanctions of the EU.

In its 2017 decision to impose a fine of 2.4 billion euros (2.6 billion dollars), the European Commission said that the world's largest Internet search engine unfairly favored its own price comparison shopping service over rivals smaller Europeans.

Irish judge Mac Eochaidh agreed.

"For me, this case is really visibility. This is a very important point in the case. It is perfectly evident what happened is this: you have promoted your own service and degraded that of others," he said. "That is a clear infraction."

Mac Eochaidh repeatedly asked Google what he had refused to provide to his competitors that he had forced them to convey their complaints to EU agents.

Google’s lawyer, Christopher Thomas, criticized the Commission for disregarding Amazon in defining the market to assess the competitive damage caused by Google’s practices.

Regulators were right to discount Amazon's role, said Thomas Hoppner, a lawyer for several German whistleblowers.

"Commercial platforms and CSS (shopping comparison services) simply meet the different needs of different types of online retailers. These different needs mean that CSS cannot easily be transformed into commercial platforms and vice versa," he said.

"The whole story of Google that the condemned conduct was a means to compete with Amazon has no merits."

Judges are expected to issue their ruling next year, which can be appealed to the highest court in Europe.

The case is T-612/17 Google and Alphabet / Commission.

