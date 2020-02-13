This CCI request is good news for Indian telecommunications companies – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML753c8144431cf66c38547cb1eda3838511% %MINIFYHTML753c8144431cf66c38547cb1eda3838512%

NEW DELHI: The Competition Commission dismissed a complaint against Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio Infocomm, Airtel and Sify Technologies claiming that they were charging higher fees for incoming calls abroad compared to the ceiling set by Trai telecommunications regulator.

The order came in a complaint filed by Teleclub (Alberta Ltd), based in Canada, which is an international telecommunications operator.

The plaintiff claimed that the Indian telecom operators together decided to charge a standard fee of $ 0.0053 for incoming calls ending in their network in India, instead of the rates set by Trai.

According to the IUC Regulations, 2018, the telecommunications regulator prescribes international termination charges (ITC) of Rs 0.30 per minute for incoming international calls to wired and wireless networks, he said.

He added that telecommunications operators further increased the rate of incoming calls to USD 0.0115 per minute after another meeting in February 2018.

In addition, they allegedly harassed the company by strangling its ports used to send traffic.



Subsequently, the Competition Commission of India (ITC) requested the opinion of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on the matter.

CCI, from the presentation of Trai, said that according to the Interconnection Use Charge Regulations (IUC), the regulator has prescribed the ITC for international incoming calls, but the international settlement charge (ISC) is not regulated under standards and must be decided on the basis of mutual negotiations between Indian long distance operators and foreign service providers.

The plaintiff has "confused the International Termination Charges, that is, the ITC with the International Settlement Charge, that is, the ISC," said CCI.

CCI, in ruling out the complaint, said that "the Commission has not found prima facie any evidence that indicates that the POs have set the rates through any concerted action between them, to justify an investigation."