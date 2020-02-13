The US Senate UU. Vote to limit Trump's war powers against Iran | News

Home Latest News The US Senate UU. Vote to limit Trump's war powers against Iran...

On Thursday, the United States Senate backed legislation to limit President Donald Trump's ability to make war against Iran, rebuking the president after an attack on an Iranian military commander and Tehran's retaliation last month raised fears of a wider regional conflict.

As the voting continued, the vote was 51-44 for the resolution of the war powers, which would require Trump to withdraw US troops involved in hostilities against Iran unless Congress declares war or approves authorization. specific for the use of military force. Trump has promised a veto.

