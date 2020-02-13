The US Men's Soccer Union UU. He says women's wages should triple – Up News Info

NEW YORK (AP) – The US men's national team UU. He urged the US Soccer Federation. UU. To dramatically increase the salary of American women and accused the governing body of making low ball offers in negotiations with men.

The women's team union filed a lawsuit for gender discrimination against the USSF that is scheduled for trial beginning May 5 at the United States District Court in Los Angeles. The women agreed to a collective bargaining agreement in April 2017 that runs until 2021. The men's labor contract expired at the end of 2018.

%MINIFYHTMLe72c0ba7eb3c21dd0e0b48a6e679d77b11% %MINIFYHTMLe72c0ba7eb3c21dd0e0b48a6e679d77b12%

"The 2017-2021 women's agreement is worse than the men's 2011-2018 agreement," the men's union said in a statement Wednesday. “The federation continues to discriminate against women in their wages and working conditions. … What we believe should happen is simple. Pay women significantly more than our recently expired men agreement. In our estimate, women had to at least triple what our expired agreement was worth in player compensation. ”

The men affirmed that the federation wants their salary to remain at the same level as in their expired contract.

"It is a desperate attempt to cover up the fact that what they did to women in 2017 is indefensible," the statement said.

Carlos Cordeiro, who succeeded Sunil Gulati as president of the USSF in February 2018, did not respond to an email from The Associated Press for comment.

The men said they issued their statement because “the federation has been working very hard to sell a false narrative to the public and even members of Congress. They have been using this false narrative as a weapon against current and former members of the US women's national team. "

Molly Levinson, spokeswoman for the players involved in the lawsuit, issued a statement on behalf of the women's star, Megan Rapinoe: "Our great hope is that 2020 is the year of equal pay. We are grateful for the support of our colleagues male, and also for the overwhelming solidarity of millions of fans and sponsors around the world who have supported us to fight discrimination against the USSF.

"Achieving equal pay is much bigger than our team and our playgrounds: women in the workforce everywhere deserve equality now."

The men said that "the federation insisted that women sign a 2017-21 agreement that was worse financially than the 2011-18 CBA that will expire soon from the men that had been negotiated six years earlier." They said that "the correct comparison should be between what women obtained their 2017-21 agreement and tripled what the federation agreed to pay men in 2011 or whatever they negotiate in their new CBA that will be retroactive to January 1, 2019 ”.

They urged fans to write to Congress and "tell federation sponsors that they won't support them until the federation starts doing the right thing and gives women a new CBA to pay a fair share of the door receipts. and television and player sponsorship revenue. "

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.)