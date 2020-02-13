The United States Senate is ready to reprimand Trump for Iran | News of the escalation between the United States and Iran

%MINIFYHTMLc6180cde96af32e57ea3b0377ef0910411% %MINIFYHTMLc6180cde96af32e57ea3b0377ef0910412%

Washington DC – The United States Senate is prepared to reprimand President Donald Trump for rising military tensions with Iran following the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last month.

Driven by concern over Soleimani's assassination and reprisals of Iranian attacks against US troops in Iraq, the Senate is expected to vote on Thursday a resolution that would require Trump to obtain congressional approval before taking further military action against Iran.

%MINIFYHTMLc6180cde96af32e57ea3b0377ef0910413% %MINIFYHTMLc6180cde96af32e57ea3b0377ef0910414%

Sponsored by Democrats with the support of a significant number of Republicans, the pending measure sends a warning to Trump that a majority in the United States Congress wants to avoid war with Iran.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLc6180cde96af32e57ea3b0377ef0910415% %MINIFYHTMLc6180cde96af32e57ea3b0377ef0910416%

"There is strong bipartisan support for the simple proposition that the nation should not be at war without a vote of Congress," Democratic Senator Tim Kaine told reporters in the Capitol on Wednesday.

"We are still at a very challenging time in the relationship between the United States and Iran," Kaine said.

"Hopefully, we are retreating." "If we decide to go to war, we should do so on the basis of careful deliberation."

Trump ordered the attack that killed Soleimani, the head of the elite Quds Force of Iran, at the Baghdad airport on January 3. The conflict with Iran quickly became a confrontation that many members of the US Congress. UU. They feared it would lead to an open war.

Iran responded to the murder of Soleimani with attacks against two Iraqi bases that house US troops. More than 100 American soldiers were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries.

Republican support, opposition

Under the War Powers Act of 1973, the Senate resolution mandates the withdrawal of US forces from hostilities against Iran that have not been authorized by Congress.

The measure is likely to be approved by the House of Representatives, but Trump has threatened to veto it. It would take two thirds of the votes in the House and Senate to override a veto.

Most Senate Republicans are expected to oppose the resolution, which they see as a "Democratic effort to spread a political message," Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday in statements to the public.

"If my colleagues want to make a real difference, this is not the way to do it," McConnell said.

Tensions with Iran have increased in the last two years after Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran.

Since 2018, Trump has exercised a "campaign of maximum pressure,quot; against Iran, which includes economic sanctions, diplomatic isolation and military threats.

Trump tweeted on Wednesday that the Senate resolution would tie his hands in dealing with Iran and weaken the US position in the region.

"It is very important for the SECURITY of our country that the United States Senate does not vote for the Iran War Powers Resolution," Trump tweeted.

It is very important for the SECURITY of our country that the United States Senate does not vote for the Iran War Powers Resolution. We are doing very well with Iran and this is not the time to show weakness. The Americans overwhelmingly support our attack on the terrorist Soleimani … – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

Eight Republican senators, however, voted with Democrats on a procedural motion to advance the resolution on Wednesday.

"The resolution is very necessary and very late," said Republican Senator Susan Collins.

"Over the past decade, Congress has abdicated all too often its constitutional responsibility to authorize the sustained use of military force," Collins said.

Sentiment against war

The sentiment against war has increased in Congress as US troops continue to be plunged into conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria with little progress to demonstrate the effort. Trump himself has repeatedly said he wants to end "the wars of the United States in the Middle East."

"Look at the situation we face today; almost 5,000 deaths of Americans in the war in Iraq," said Democratic Senator Richard Durbin.

"We did not find weapons of mass destruction. Unfortunately, we improved the image of Iran in the region. It seems that many of the Iraqi leaders would like to see us leave after 18 years of conflict," Durbin said.

The US air strike against Soleimani on Iraqi soil caused public demands in Iraq for US troops to leave.

The US House of Representatives, led by Democrats, voted on January 30 to approve two measures aimed at restricting Trump's ability to direct military action in the Middle East.

A bill that would block funding for any use of offensive force against Iran was approved by a vote of 228-175. A second measure, which repeals the authorization of the 2002 Congress of the US invasion of Iraq, passed 236-166.

The Chamber also voted 224-194 on January 9 to reprimand Trump for the murder of Soleimani.

Representative Steny Hoyer, Democrat number two of the House of Representatives, said the House will vote on the Senate bill if it is passed.

Trump administration officials have offered changing justifications for the drone attack who killed Soleimani and three other people in a car at the Baghdad airport. Initially they said Soleimani was planning imminent attacks against US troops and sites, but only offered vague details.