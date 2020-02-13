The United States faces a ‘Great game’ against China in Central Asia and beyond

“And that last point is just the core for me. A central problem of the US foreign policy. UU. Today, not only in Central Asia, is that he feels increasingly reactive for me, with his legs open and in defense, especially in the face of Chinese initiatives, "Evan A. Feigenbaum, deputy assistant secretary of state in Central Asia and Asia South in the George W. Bush administration that is now in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, wrote on twitter.

"Namely, the Secretary of State has just made the first visit of the main US diplomat to Central Asia in five years, five! – But I spent a large part of that talking about China," he wrote on Twitter. "The challenge for the USA UU. It is leaving your reactive foot behind and being proactive and offensive. "

The United States did not seek serious partnerships in Central Asia until after the attacks of September 11, 2001, when the Pentagon needed regional bases for the war in Afghanistan.

China has taken a different approach. Beijing says it will help build the region under what is called the Silk Road Economic Belt, which is part of the largest Belt and Road Initiative, a general term for global infrastructure projects that, according to Beijing, total $ 1 billion of investment. The Trump administration says the projects are potential debt traps, but many countries have accepted them.

The economic liberalization of Uzbekistan under the mandate of Mirziyoyev, who assumed power in 2016 after the death of a lifelong dictator, has resulted in greater trade with China.

China is Uzbekistan's largest trading partner, and trade totaled nearly $ 6.3 billion in 2018, an increase of almost 50 percent since 2017, according to Xinhua, the official Chinese news agency. Chinese products, including Huawei devices, are found everywhere in Samarkand, Bukhara, Tashkent and other Uzbek cities.