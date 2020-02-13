%MINIFYHTML4102e7ffe2846275799f3e3afeb4416811% %MINIFYHTML4102e7ffe2846275799f3e3afeb4416812%

The United States has secured a seven-day reduction in violence in talks with the Taliban to help seek a negotiated deal in Afghanistan, Pentagon chief Mark Esper said.

"The United States and the Taliban have negotiated a proposal for a reduction of violence in seven days," Esper told reporters in Brussels on Thursday, calling his meetings with NATO colleagues "productive."

"We have said all along that the best, if not the only, solution in Afghanistan is a political agreement. Progress has been made on that front and I hope we have more to report on that soon," Esper said.

Plus:

Esper did not say when the partial truce would begin.

"We believe that seven days for now are enough, but in all aspects our approach to this process will be based on the conditions, I will say it again, depending on the conditions," he said.

The United States and the Taliban have been locked in grueling talks that have lasted for more than a year, seeking the end of The 18-year war in Afghanistan, the U.S longer conflict

Citing Afghan and US officials, The New York Times reported that the president of the United States, Donald Trump, had given conditional approval to an agreement with the Taliban to allow him to begin withdrawing US troops.

The sources say that the a partial truce could lead to the signing of a peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban that he would see the United States draw thousands of troops from Afghanistan, in exchange for which the Taliban would provide various security guarantees and launch eventual talks with the Kabul government.

There are about 13,000 US soldiers and thousands of other NATO staff members in Afghanistan, 18 years after a US-led coalition invaded the country after the September 11 attacks of the United States.

"It will be a continuous evaluation process as we move forward, if we move forward," said Esper.