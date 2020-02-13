The U.S. Army UU. Confirms that the hypersonic missile can carry nuclear warheads – Defense Blog

American military leaders officially confirmed that the revolutionary hypersonic missile may be equipped with a nuclear warhead.

At today's Armed Services hearing, Senator King asked the US Northern Command general. UU. (NORTHCOM) General Terrence O & # 39; Shaughnessy and the leader of the US Strategic Command forces. UU.

Senator King was concerned that part of the hypersonic investigation should go on defense because at this time the hypersonic is really a nightmare weapon, for an aircraft carrier, for all kinds of objectives. He also asked the bosses of Northcom and Stratcom “can the hypersonic be nuclearized? Can a hypersonic missile carry a nuclear head?

The answer was heartbreaking "Absolutely yes," which led King to answer. "So, is this really the triad 2.0? Because this is different: it's not a ballistic missile, it's not a submarine, it's not a plane or it could be , yes, all three. Clearly, we must think of the hypersonic in terms of the triad, in terms of our strategic deterrence. "

In response, the Admiral declared that: “Senator, absolutely, I will offer that it is not our policy or intention at this time to nuclearize the hypersonic. Other nations can choose to do what they want in that area and yes, this is the competition. ”

"This has many similarities with the introduction of intercontinental ballistic missiles in the late 1950s and early 1960s and we are ready to address it," Admiral added.

Hypersonic weapons move five times faster than the speed of sound and are designed to potentially deliver a precisely guided air strike anywhere in the world in an hour.

Currently, the US Army In the US, the Air Force and the Navy work on a new weapon system that will be armed with hypersonic missiles that can travel more than 3,800 miles per hour. They can reach the top of the Earth's atmosphere and remain beyond the reach of air defense and missile systems until they are ready to attack, and by then it is too late to react. Extremely precise, ultrafast, maneuverable and survival, the hypersonic can attack anywhere in the world in a matter of minutes. For the battery, the task force and the US army. UU., They provide a critical strategic weapon and a powerful deterrent against adversary capabilities.