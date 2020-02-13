The tough CSU Rams are ready to recover at Laramie – Up News Info

Having a short-term memory is essential in the chaotic world of college basketball.

After Tuesday night's defeat in the state of Colorado against the state of Utah, the post-game press sessions were as brief as you could imagine. Understandably, considering that the Rams erased four double-digit deficits only to fall short in the last seconds when Adam Thistlewood's attempt to tie the 3-point game attracted attention.

%MINIFYHTML10aaaa54d3a77851fd45bb7272ca135b11% %MINIFYHTML10aaaa54d3a77851fd45bb7272ca135b12%

Getting so close to the Aggies, which would have allowed CSU to maintain possession of second place in Mountain West, became a hard-to-swallow pill once the final bell rang.

But after taking some time to sleep on the result, it seems that the Rams are already excited to turn the page to the fight this weekend in Wyoming.

"For the rest of the night, it was hard to swallow," said freshman Isaiah Stevens. “Only the competitor in all of us wanted to win that really bad game. But you can't stop at things because the next team wants to beat you just as badly. I feel that today we focus our attention quite quickly on Wyoming. ”

A team will rarely admit if it is still in a bad mood in a recent defeat. Players and coaches, of course, are trained to keep these thoughts secret. Although, in the case of CSU, it is safe to assume that they have actually exceeded the deflation loss.

After all, it is not as if the USU game represented the first Rams heartbreaker this year. In fact, CSU has abandoned many contests that, realistically, could have deflated the youth squad. Instead, the Rams recovered and responded positively to each scenario.

Take consecutive losses against the state of Arkansas and the state of New Mexico, for example. Niko Medved's group wasted an 18-point lead in the second half when it received ASU before falling 80-78. Then, the Rams forced extra time against NMSU, while their late return was ultimately insignificant as the Aggies escaped with a 78-70 victory.

Both defeats were difficult to process in their respective respective ways. But CSU experienced few problems to answer the call thereafter, since they then won three consecutive victories.

"The CU game at home, the Arkansas State game at home," Medved said. "What this team is showing me is that they have learned from them and have continued to grow and improve … You will have things that you struggle with." It's about taking advantage of that opportunity to try to learn and grow from it. What I love about this team is what they have done. "

Although the Rams have evidently grown as a team since this early season, their resistance patterns remain unchanged.

Later in the campaign, the Rams countered a frustrating loss of CU with an exciting triple overtime victory at Tulsa. In addition, the previous winning streak of six CSU games in the conference game came after a hard-fought defeat in Nevada.

Clearly, the Rams do not let the negative memories remain.

"We are tough and brave," said red shirt senior guard Kris Martin. "We are strong. We know how to play and we know what we are capable of. Therefore, we will never allow a single loss to prevent us from reaching our goal. We are ready and focused on recovering on Saturday."

CSU has certainly digested the painful result of Tuesday as it prepares to get its ninth victory for the conference in Laramie on Saturday.

However, there is one thing that the Rams will not leave to the magic of selective memory loss: keeping in touch with Craig Smith's NCAA Tournament caliber program, which may be on its way to a second consecutive appearance of March Madness.

If you saw the action on Tuesday, you probably realized how the Aggies were one step ahead of CSU in most phases, from the movement of the ball to the effectiveness in the transition to the defense of the perimeter. However, the key element to observe is that USU was only one step ahead. Not three or four.

Knowing that they were there all the time, while almost surpassing a company that has solidified its stance as the cream of the crop in Mountain West, provides confidence to the Rams as they embark on the conclusive stages of the regular season.

"There are no moral victories," said Martin. “We enter the game knowing that we can win the game, that we can beat that team. But it does give us confidence and shows that we are a really good team and that we are able to play at a high level with anyone. "

In addition to organizing the current efforts of CSU, as it seeks a superior seed in the Mountain Tournament, just hesitating in front of the highly competent Aggies provides another optimistic indicator of what the future of the Rams holds.

"He says the future is really bright," Stevens said. “But the only thing that matters is to get the victory on the scoreboard. That is the only thing we will fight for. We will not be content with anything less. ”