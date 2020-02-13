The Toronto Raptors ignore the streak of 15 consecutive wins after the loss to the Brooklyn Nets | NBA News

Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry and coach Nick Nurse shrugged at the end of their team's 15 consecutive win streak following their loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

The Raptors hoped to continue rolling directly at the rest of the Stars.

Instead, his winning franchise streak stopped in 15 games with a 101-91 loss to the Nets. Still, the current NBA champions have a 40-15 record despite losing Kawhi Leonard last summer and fighting injuries throughout the season, so they could easily ignore poor performance.

"In the grand scheme of things, you look at the place where you are sitting and you have to be satisfied with that," coach Nick Nurse said.

The Raptors couldn't find the way that helped them average 121.2 points and shoot 50 percent in the previous 15 games. This time, they only hit 37.8 percent of their shots, with the triple double of Kyle Lowry on a night when the All-Star base was only 4 of 13.

"We don't play well. It's that simple," said Lowry. "They played well and gave them credit, they played well. They beat us. It's just a game."

"I thought we were a little depressed early and we just couldn't get it started after that," said Lowry's backcourt partner Fred VanVleet. "It is what it is. We weren't going to win them all."















Caris LeVert scored 20 points for the Nets, who ended a streak of six straight losses against the Raptors. That included Saturday night in Toronto, where LeVert scored the best 37 points of his career, but the Nets fell 119-118.

"I think we felt like we were there in Toronto. We were really in the last second of winning the game and we hope to get into it," said forward Joe Harris. "Obviously, every time you play at home in front of your own fans, you definitely get a clear advantage that way."

Harris added 19 points and Spencer Dinwiddie had 17 points and nine assists for the Nets, who headed for the break 25-28 after Kyrie Irving played in just 20 games. He sat down again with a sprained right knee.

Serge Ibaka had 28 points and nine rebounds for the Raptors after returning from an absence from a game with flu-like symptoms. Fred VanVleet scored 22 points and Lowry had 12 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

The Nets extended a 10-point lead after three quarters to 80-65 in the first 90 seconds of the quarter and spent the rest of the game going back every Toronto attempt to return.

The Raptors' best shot came when Ibaka made a triple and VanVleet converted a three-point play to reduce it to 91-82 with 4:13 remaining, but LeVert made consecutive baskets to quickly push the lead to double figures.

"I thought about our physicality, the things we were missing in the last two games against them, I thought we just raised that. We wanted it to be bad," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "The execution was not perfect, but our willingness to win was at a super high level. That's why we went out with the & # 39; W & # 39;".

