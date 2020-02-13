The Teachers' Union calls on Governor Wolf to declare a state of emergency after the closure of two more Philadelphia schools due to asbestos – Up News Info Philly

%MINIFYHTML4dfdaa77cfbc7e1d4ff3f78ff8a90af311% %MINIFYHTML4dfdaa77cfbc7e1d4ff3f78ff8a90af312%

PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – Philadelphia teachers are asking Governor Tom Wolf to declare a state of emergency after asbestos keeps hundreds more students out of school. Clara Barton and James Sullivan Elementary Schools are the last of 10 known schools in Philadelphia that have found asbestos in and require remediation. They will be closed for the rest of the week.

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers wants the governor's office to declare a state of emergency to allow the release of money to address these problems.

"How many more schools do we need to close before Harrisburg takes action?" State Senator Larry Farnese said.

The teachers' union says the state's Rainy Day Fund money should be used to clean up the growing asbestos in their schools.

"It's something that should never be in anyone's mind," said Hillary Linardopoulos of the teachers union. "Is this lead dust, is it asbestos waste, or is it just dust?"

James Sullivan and Clara Barton elementary schools became the ninth and tenth school to lose days due to asbestos on Thursday.

"I was upset, but I would prefer to close the school so that she was exposed to whatever was exposed," said Mother Crystal Santiago.

"It has to stop somehow," Father Derrick Little. "It's crazy that another school with children can't go to school." Children like to go to school and get up and walk to school, now they are here and tell them to go home. It's disappointing ".

The governor's office tells CBS3, in part, "The governor cannot take money from the Rainy Day Fund without the legislative approval of 2/3."

"We demand that Governor Wolf declare a state of emergency because, by God, that is what we have here," Farnese said.

The union expects a statement to help advance the vote.

Philadelphia School District spokeswoman Monica Lewis says the district is trying to figure out what can be done for future prevention.

"We are willing and want to work with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers who want to address the situation as quickly as possible," said Lewis.

However, there does not seem to be a solid plan outside of remediation and reduction work.

"This is exhausting for our members and for all who live it every day because there is a lot of uncertainty," said Linardopoulos.

The governor has proposed a series of budget items totaling more than $ 1 billion to help eliminate existing toxins from schools.