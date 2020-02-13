The streak of 15 consecutive Raptors wins broke with a 101-91 loss to the Nets

NEW YORK (AP) – The Toronto Raptors hoped to continue rolling in the All-Star break.

Instead, his winning franchise streak stopped in 15 games with a 101-91 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Still, the current NBA champions have a 40-15 record despite losing Kawhi Leonard last summer and fighting injuries throughout the season, so they could easily ignore poor performance on Wednesday.

"In the grand scheme of things, you look at the place where you are sitting and you have to be satisfied with that," coach Nick Nurse said.

The Raptors couldn't find the way that helped them average 121.2 points and shoot 50% in the previous 15 games. This time, they reached only 37.8%, with triple-double Kyle Lowry on a night when the All-Star base was only 4 of 13.

"We don't play well. As simple as that," said Lowry.

“They played well and gave them credit, they played their asses. They beat us. It is only a game ".

Caris LeVert scored 20 points for the Nets, who ended a streak of six straight losses against the Raptors. That included Saturday in Toronto, where LeVert scored the best 37 points of his career, but the Nets fell 119-118.

“I think we felt we were there in Toronto. We were really in the last second of winning the game and we hope to enter it, ”said forward Joe Harris. "Obviously, every time you play at home in front of your own fans, you definitely get a clear advantage that way."

Harris added 19 points and Spencer Dinwiddie had 17 points and nine assists for the Nets, who headed for half-time 25-28 after having Kyrie Irving for only 20 games. He sat down again with a sprained right knee.

Serge Ibaka had 28 points and nine rebounds for the Raptors after returning from an absence from a game with flu-like symptoms. Fred VanVleet scored 22 points and Lowry had 12 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

The Nets extended a 10-point lead after three quarters to 80-65 in the first 90 seconds of the quarter and spent the rest of the game going back every Toronto attempt to return. The Raptors' best shot came when Ibaka made a triple and VanVleet converted a three-point play to reduce it to 91-82 with 4:13 remaining, but LeVert made consecutive baskets to quickly push the lead to double figures.

“I thought about our physicality, the things we were missing in the last two games against them, I thought we simply raised that. We loved him very much, ”said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "The execution was not perfect, but our willingness to win was at a super high level. That's why we went out with the W."

The Nets scored the first seven points of the second quarter to open a 30-19 lead. The Raptors had the deficit to six in the last minute of the period, but Harris made three free throws and then a 3 to reach 52-40 at halftime.

"I thought we were a little depressed early and I just couldn't get it started after that," VanVleet said. "It is what it is. We weren't going to win them all."

Tip-ins

Raptors: Toronto had won 10 straight on the road. … The Raptors lost for the first time since January 12 against San Antonio.

Networks: Brooklyn has won five straight games at home. All were double digits, coinciding with a franchise record. … LeVert has averaged 24 points in his last five games.

Marc disappeared

With the Marc Gasol center still sidelined by the tension of the left hamstrings, the Raptors were overwhelmed by the central tandem of the Nets. Jarrett Allen had 10 points and 13 rebounds, while substitute DeAndre Jordan also had 10 rebounds.

The streak stops

The Toronto 15-game race was the longest winning streak ever seen by the Nets. The previous mark was the 12-game streak of Seattle that the Nets finished with a 111-91 victory on November 21, 1982.

Until next time

Raptors: Host Phoenix on February 21.

Networks: Visit Philadelphia on February 20.