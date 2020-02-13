The star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39 ;, Teresa Giudice, alludes to the separated husband Joe Cheating

During the Wednesday night episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice hinted that she thinks her husband Joe Giudice could have cheated on her.

"I have a lot of resentment," he said. "I was, like, the perfect, perfect wife."

Frank Catania then asked Teresa if she thought Joe had been faithful to her, and her answer implied that Joe could have been wrong at least once.

"Listen, he had a separate cell phone with a girl," she replied. "I found him! He was his ex-girlfriend's sister. He said he was going through his divorce. He was helping her try to sell her house. […] Like, I quit my job. Gia was 3. What was it? I'm going to do?" she asked. "I should have left then, right? I didn't do it because he denied it to me. I believed him."

His brother Joe Gorga then asked him if he thought Joe cheated:

"Yes, now yes … Sometimes you are blind."