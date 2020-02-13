The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; Nene Leakes reportedly tried beef with Kenya Moore before filming

Bradley Lamb
Nene Leakes is often blamed for the ongoing fights between her and her co-stars of Real Housewives of Atlanta, but according to a new report, Nene approached Kenya Moore to try to crush her flesh before beginning the filming of season 12.

Before RHOA began filming in the spring of 2019, NeNe approached Kenya to try to get to a better place before the cameras started rolling, "a source told HollywoodLife." NeNe wanted to do everything possible to clear the air and be cordial since they were going to work together. "

