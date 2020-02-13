The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; Nene Leakes reportedly tried beef with Kenya Moore before filming

Nene Leakes is often blamed for the ongoing fights between her and her co-stars of Real Housewives of Atlanta, but according to a new report, Nene approached Kenya Moore to try to crush her flesh before beginning the filming of season 12.

Before RHOA began filming in the spring of 2019, NeNe approached Kenya to try to get to a better place before the cameras started rolling, "a source told HollywoodLife." NeNe wanted to do everything possible to clear the air and be cordial since they were going to work together. "

But according to the source, Kenya rejected Nene's olive branch.

"Kenya felt that he was not sincere, and was not sure why he would contact her, which is why he did not communicate with her," the source continued.

Nene is reportedly taking legal action against Bravo for docking his salary after cutting her off episodes in the midst of his enmity with Kenya. Currently in the program, the couple is not in friendly terms at all.